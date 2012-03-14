Overview
-- Shareholders of Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. approved BI-LO LLC's offer to
purchase the company and the transaction has subsequently closed. The purchase
was partly funded with borrowings drawn from a new $700 million asset-based
(ABL) revolving credit facility.
-- We are affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating on the U.S.
supermarket chain and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- At the same time, we are revising the recovery rating on the company's
$285 million senior secured second-lien notes to '5' from '4' and thereby
lowering the issue-level rating to 'B-' from 'B'.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the change in
operating strategies at Winn-Dixie will not materially weaken operating
performance in 2012 and the combined company will moderately grow sales and
profits and enhance credit ratios accordingly.
Rating Action
On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the 'B'
corporate credit rating on the Greenville, S.C.-based BI-LO, LLC (BI-LO) and
removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.
At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on the company's $285 million
senior secured second- lien notes to '5' from '4' and consequently lowered the
issue-level rating on the notes to 'B-' from 'B'. The '5' recovery rating
indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal in the
event of default, and the notes are now rated one notch below the corporate
credit rating. This action comes after the company closed on its purchase of
the Jacksonville, Fla.-based Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. (Winn-Dixie).
Rationale
The recovery rating on the company's notes reflects our expectation of weaker
recovery prospects in the event of a payment default for second-lien note
holders, which is a result of the increased priority debt. The combined
company now has the ability to borrow up to $700 million on its ABL revolving
credit facility, which was previously $100 million. We increased our estimate
of the company's enterprise value upon emergence of a default pursuant to the
Winn-Dixie acquisition. The increase, however, did not completely compensate
for the larger-sized revolving credit facility and therefore worsened the
recovery prospects for second- lien note holders, in our view.
The rating reflects our view that the company's financial risk is "highly
leveraged" under our criteria, and we anticipate moderate sales and profit
gains leading to credit ratio enhancement. However, we do not expect to change
our view of the company's financial risk profile over the next year. We also
assess the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," which incorporates
the highly competitive nature of the industry, the likelihood of sustained
elevated unemployment in the U.S., and the relatively weak operating metrics
of the combined company compared with industry peers.
We anticipate that management will use similar operating strategies at
Winn-Dixie that BI-LO has used over the past few years, which will entail
managing in-store costs more acutely and then employing more competitive
pricing strategies. We also expect remodeling activity will be considerably
lower at Winn-Dixie. Although BI-LO's recent sales and performance trends have
been relatively strong compared with much of the industry, we do not assume
that these strategies will have a meaningful effect in 2012. Nonetheless,
Winn-Dixie's sales and operating trends have improved over the past three
quarters, and we expect Winn-Dixie to maintain a similar sales trajectory over
the next year. Our 2012 performance expectations of the combined company
include:
-- Low-single-digit comparable-store sales at Winn-Dixie stores--near 2%.
-- Mid-single-digit comparable-store sales growth at BI-LO grocery stores.
-- No meaningful change in stores or square footage; thus, companywide
revenue growth will be slightly higher than that of Winn-Dixie.
-- Relatively stable operating margins at BI-LO and slight expansion of
margins at Winn-Dixie and at the company overall. We include in this forecast
the switch to the first-in, first-out (FIFO) accounting method for cost of
goods sold at Winn-Dixie.
-- If inventory accounting methods remained the same, there would be a
slight operating margin contraction at Winn-Dixie and at the company overall.
-- Cost-cutting and management efforts would partly offset gross margin
investments at Winn-Dixie.
-- We also anticipate some benefits from the reduction of duplicative
functions, as a result of combining the two companies.
-- Thus, overall EBITDA growth will mostly be in line with revenue growth.
-- We also expect the company to reduce ABL borrowings with free cash
flow.
With the increased debt to fund the transaction, our performance expectations
for pro forma and expected credit ratios at the end of 2012 are outlined below:
-- We expect pro forma operating lease-adjusted leverage of 5.7x to
improve to 5.3x at the end of 2012.
-- Pro forma adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest to be 2.2x, increasing
to 2.5x for the year.
-- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve from 14.5% to 15.9%
over that period.
The pro forma leverage and coverage ratios are in line with indicative ratios
of highly leveraged financial risk profiles, while the FFO to debt levels are
commensurate with indicative ratios of "aggressive" financial risk profiles.
However, we also view the company's financial policies as "very aggressive,"
which is an important factor in assessing the company financial risk profile.
BI-LO has grown sales better than most industry competitors over the past few
years, which we believe is a result of pricing initiatives, the roll-out of
its fuelperks! program, and relatively good market presence. More recently,
Winn-Dixie has rolled out its fuelperks! program and has made technological
investments that should help its inventory management, aiding its sales and
operating performance in our view. This should continue in the near term.
Moreover, better pricing strategies could lead to further sales gains.
Therefore, we believe the combined company may have the opportunity to exceed
our performance expectations with greater-than-anticipated sales growth.
Conversely, the biggest threat to our performance expectations is that price
competition may intensify in the industry as a result of sustained high
unemployment and rising gasoline prices. Therefore, both BI-LO and Winn-Dixie
will then not be able to pass along higher food costs to consumers, and there
will be greater margin contraction than we expected, leading to lower profits.
Liquidity
We view BI-LO's liquidity as "adequate," and we expect its sources of
liquidity to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months by a ratio of at least
1.2x. After the close of the transaction, we expect sources of liquidity to
include some excess cash, expected available revolver borrowings of over $300
million, and funds from operations. Liquidity uses include capital spending
and working capital needs. We also forecast the company will generate
meaningful free cash flow, and, given expected capital spending levels, we
believe that beginning in 2013, the company can convert between 25% and 35% of
EBITDA to free cash flow
Relevant aspects of BI-LO's liquidity include:
-- We forecast cash sources to exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over
the next 12 months, and to remain above 1.0x over the next 24 months.
-- We forecast net sources to remain positive over the next 12 months,
even if EBITDA declines 15%.
-- The company has no meaningful maintenance financial covenants.
-- Sound relationships with the banks in our view.
Recovery analysis
For a complete analysis, please see our recovery report, to be published as
soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. This incorporates our expectation that the company will
improve credit metrics with moderate profit growth and debt reduction from
free cash flow. We would consider a higher rating if management successfully
implements its strategic operational initiatives at Winn-Dixie, BI-LO
continues with is positive operating trends, and the combined company improves
debt leverage to the mid-4x area and FFO to debt to approximately 18%. We
forecast this would occur with about 15% EBITDA growth and debt reduction of
$125 million. We believe such a scenario could occur in about two years.
However, we would want to be sure that the company's financial policies and
its private equity sponsor would be such that the company would maintain
credit ratios appropriate for a higher rating.
Conversely, we would consider a lower rating if debt leverage was in the
mid-6x area, which could occur with a 15% decline in EBITDA. This could in
turn occur with only 1% sales growth and about 50 basis points of EBITDA
margin contraction at the combined company.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch
To From
BI-LO LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
BI-LO LLC
Senior Secured B- B/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 5 4