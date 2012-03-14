March 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to W.R. Berkley Corporation's (Berkley) $350 million senior unsecured debt issuance due 2022. The rating is equivalent to Fitch's ratings on Berkley's existing senior unsecured notes. On Feb. 7, 2012, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for Berkley with a Stable Outlook. Fitch expects the company to use the debt issuance proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing $200 million of senior unsecured debt that matures in February 2013. Berkley's pro forma debt-to-total capital ratio of 34% will be above peer averages immediately following the transaction closing; however, following the anticipated $200 million debt refinancing, the ratio will reduce to 32% which conservatively assumes no growth in equity and no other debt repayment. Fitch notes that pro forma financial leverage is within its expectations. The company's debt-to-total capital ratio was 30% as of Dec. 31, 2011, down from 32% at year-end 2010, due to growth in shareholders' equity. Fitch expects run-rate leverage to remain near 30% and earnings-based interest coverage to remain in the mid-upper single digits. Fitch has assigned the following rating: W.R. Berkley Corporation --$350 million 4.625% senior debt due 2022 'BBB+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology