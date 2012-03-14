March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its
ratings on SunTrust Banks Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the
Federal Reserve's objection to portions of the bank's 2012 capital plan.
On March 13, 2012, the Federal Reserve released the results of its 2012
comprehensive capital analysis and review (CCAR). Under its hypothetical
stressed scenario, the Fed projected that SunTrust's Tier 1 common capital
ratio would fall below the 5% minimum threshold if SunTrust adopted its
proposed capital plans. The company has not disclosed what those capital plans
were. However, the result assuming no capital actions indicates that SunTrust
planned to return to shareholders capital equaling roughly 0.7% of
risk-weighed assets, which was less than most of its regional banking peers.
Following the results, the bank announced that it expects to maintain its
dividend at $0.05 per share and that it will continue to redeem trust
preferred securities.
We view SunTrust's risk position as "moderate," reflecting the bank's exposure
to the troubled southeast housing markets and its relatively high
nonperforming loan ratio. Our assessment of capital, which remains "adequate,"
incorporates the bank's modest profitability and continued redemption of trust
preferred securities. Bank holding companies are required to revise and
resubmit their capital plans within 30 days if the Federal Reserve objects to
the plan. Therefore, we will reassess our view of SunTrust's capital position
once the results and details of its resubmission become clear.