March 14 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BB' to International Lease Finance Corp.'s (ILFC) senior unsecured notes issuance. The notes are being issued in two tranches, with maturities in 2015 and 2019. Fitch notes that the proposed issuance is consistent with ILFC's overall financing strategy. The proceeds will be used to repay the company's $750 million senior secured term loan due March 17, 2015, which carries an interest rate of 6.75% (L+475 basis points with a LIBOR floor of 2.0%). The shift from secured to unsecured funding and the extension of debt maturities are both viewed favorably by Fitch. The notes will rank equally in right of payment with existing senior unsecured debt. Covenants are consistent with previously issued senior unsecured debt including a limitation restricting the ability of ILFC to incur liens to secure indebtedness in excess of 12.5% of ILFC's consolidated net tangible assets. ILFC is a market leader in the leasing and remarketing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines around the world. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ILFC owned an aircraft portfolio with a net book value of approximately $36 billion, consisting of 930 jet aircraft. Fitch expects to assign the following ratings: --Senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'BB'. Fitch currently rates ILFC and its related subsidiaries as follows: ILFC --Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --$3.9 billion senior secured notes 'BBB-'; --$750 million senior secured term loan 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BB'; --Preferred stock 'B'. Delos Aircraft Inc. --Senior secured debt 'BB'. ILFC E-Capital Trust I --Preferred stock 'B'. ILFC E-Capital Trust II --Preferred stock 'B'. Contact Primary Analyst Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Director +1-212-908-0769 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Mohak Rao, CFA Director +1-212-908-0559 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 12, 2011); --'Fitch Affirms International Lease Finance Corp.'s IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable' (Nov. 4, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria