March 14 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BB' to
International Lease Finance Corp.'s (ILFC) senior unsecured notes issuance. The
notes are being issued in two tranches, with maturities in 2015 and 2019.
Fitch notes that the proposed issuance is consistent with ILFC's overall
financing strategy. The proceeds will be used to repay the company's $750
million senior secured term loan due March 17, 2015, which carries an interest
rate of 6.75% (L+475 basis points with a LIBOR floor of 2.0%). The shift from
secured to unsecured funding and the extension of debt maturities are both
viewed favorably by Fitch.
The notes will rank equally in right of payment with existing senior unsecured
debt. Covenants are consistent with previously issued senior unsecured debt
including a limitation restricting the ability of ILFC to incur liens to secure
indebtedness in excess of 12.5% of ILFC's consolidated net tangible assets.
ILFC is a market leader in the leasing and remarketing of commercial jet
aircraft to airlines around the world. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ILFC owned an
aircraft portfolio with a net book value of approximately $36 billion,
consisting of 930 jet aircraft.
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:
--Senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'BB'.
Fitch currently rates ILFC and its related subsidiaries as follows:
ILFC
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--$3.9 billion senior secured notes 'BBB-';
--$750 million senior secured term loan 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BB';
--Preferred stock 'B'.
Delos Aircraft Inc.
--Senior secured debt 'BB'.
ILFC E-Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock 'B'.
ILFC E-Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock 'B'.
