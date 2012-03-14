March 14 - Overview
-- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Rosetta
Resources is allocating a majority of its capital to oil-weighted drilling in
the Eagle Ford.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Rosetta to 'B+' from 'B'
and raising our issue-level rating on Rosetta's senior unsecured notes to
'BB-' from 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
improve its proved developed reserve base to above 40% of total reserves.
Rating Action
On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Houston-based Rosetta Resources Inc. (Rosetta) to 'B+'
from 'B'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised the senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' (one notch
higher than the corporate credit rating) from 'B+'. The recovery rating
remains '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery
in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The upgrade on Rosetta reflects our expectation that robust oil prices and its
oil-weighted capital spending program in 2012 will benefit its proved
developed reserve base. We anticipate that Rosetta will increase its
proportion of proved developed reserves, which were small at about 36% of its
965 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) reserve base at year-end 2011. The
company intends to allocate about 90% of its $640 million budget to the
oil-rich Eagle Ford basin this year, and we think that this program is likely
to improve its proved developed reserve base to above 40% of total proved
reserves. We consider this level to be appropriate for the 'B+' rating
category.
The ratings on Rosetta reflect Standard & Poor's view of its relatively small
proved reserve base relative to peers, its aggressive growth strategy, and its
reliance on one location (Eagle Ford) for much of its future growth. Our
ratings also reflect its exposure to robust crude oil prices and its healthy
credit protection measures. We consider its business risk to be "weak" and its
financial risk "aggressive" (as our criteria define these terms).
The company is limited to the Eagle Ford for a majority of production and
intends to spend a majority of its 2012 capital budget in the basin this year.
While we view the Eagle Ford favorably because of its high condensate mix,
Rosetta's aggressive capital spending program there means the company will
become highly reliant on one basin for much of its future cash flows, which it
uses to service debt and other obligations. We expect that this investment in
the Eagle Ford will leave liquids (crude oil and natural gas liquids )
as a percentage of total production to be about 57% at the end of 2012 and 60%
at the end of 2013 (in the fourth quarter, about 49% of production was tied to
liquids).
Rosetta has one of the lowest cost structures in its rating category, with
cash costs as of Dec. 31, 2011, of about $1.91 per million cubic feet
equivalent (Mcfe) and a levered breakeven cost inclusive of three-year all in
finding and development (F&D) of slightly less than $3.50/Mcfe (similarly
rated peers are typically about $3 or more and near $6 or more, respectively).
The low cost structure has historically benefitted from the company's
contiguous nature of positions in its basins, leading to somewhat lower
development costs compared with its peers. Rosetta's rising oil and natural
gas liquids (NGL) production out of the Eagle Ford will lead to higher lease
operating expenses (LOE), in our estimation, but increasing, more profitable,
condensate production should amply offset cost increases.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about $282 million of adjusted debt
(inclusive of operating lease commitments and asset retirement obligations).
We expect leverage to be about 1x over the next year based on our price deck
for natural gas of $3.00/Mcf in 2012 and $3.25/Mcf in 2013 and for oil of
$80/barrel in 2012 and $70 thereafter, and assuming production growth of more
than 40% in 2012 to approximately 230 million cubic feet equivalent per day
(MMcfe/d) and more than 25% growth in 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Rosetta had
hedged about a third of our forecasted daily production in 2012 (including
about 20% of its gas) and approximately 10% of forecasted 2013 production
hedged (no hedges on gas production). Using these assumptions, we project
EBITDA for full-year 2012 will be more than $500 million and that for 2013 it
will total more than $600 million. We forecast funds from operations (FFO) in
2012 will total approximately $400 million and in 2013 will be more than $475
million.
Rosetta has announced that, inclusive of growth capital, it will spend $640
million in 2012, with more than 90% targeted to the Eagle Ford. We are
forecasting 2013 capital spending inclusive of growth spending at $600 million
to $700 million. Coupled with our expectation that annual cash interest will
total approximately $25 million, we project that Rosetta will outspend cash
flows by more than $100 million in both 2012 and 2013. We believe that current
liquidity is sufficient to cover this shortfall.
Liquidity
We consider Rosetta's liquidity to be "adequate", reflecting the following
assumptions and expectations:
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $47 million of cash. In early
2012, its borrowing base availability was $245 million on its $325 million
facility maturing May 10, 2016.
-- We think Rosetta will spend $640 million in 2012 and nearly $700
million in 2013. At this level, we believe sources of liquidity will exceed
uses by more than 1.2x over the next several years and that net sources of
liquidity will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by more than 20%.
-- We believe that Rosetta could absorb, without refinancing, a
high-impact, low-probability event and view its relationship with banks as
well-established and solid.
-- The company has a maximum debt to EBITDAX (earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, amortization, and exploration expenses) covenant of 4x.
At our price assumption for natural gas and oil, we do not expect Rosetta to
have any issues meeting these requirements over the next several years.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Rosetta
published Sept. 15, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Rosetta will continue to benefit
from robust oil prices and that its capital spending program in the Eagle Ford
will result in further development of its proved reserves. Given its
increasing oil production, we foresee Rosetta maintaining credit protection
measures that are strong for the current rating, with year-end leverage
projected to be below 1x.
We could lower the rating if Rosetta exceeds leverage of 4.5x, a level that
would require an 84% decline based on annualized fourth quarter EBITDA. We
consider this unlikely given Rosetta's exposure to oil prices.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
-- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S.
Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Sept. 30, 2010
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Stable
To From
Rosetta Resources Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
Senior Unsecured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 2 2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.