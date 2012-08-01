Overview -- CKE Inc., parent of CKE Restaurants, plans to execute an IPO. It intends to use the proceeds to redeem about $82 million of senior secured notes at CKE Restaurants. -- We expect the planned debt reduction to result in meaningful improvement in credit protection measures. -- We are placing our ratings on CKE Restaurants, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- A one-notch update is possible if the transaction is completed as contemplated. Rating Action On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Carpinteria, Calif.-based restaurant operator and franchisor CKE Restaurants Inc., including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows CKE Restaurants' parent's (CKE Inc.) announced plans to execute an IPO to raise capital that it plans to use for debt reduction. According to the SEC filing, the target is to raise gross proceeds of about $92 million. Currently, we assess the company's financial risk as "highly leveraged" because of elevated debt associated with its acquisition history and debt-financed dividends, and thin cash flow protection measures. We expect the company to use the proceeds from the prospective IPO to reduce leverage on the balance sheet, resulting in improved credit protection measures. Pro forma for the planned debt reduction, leverage fall to about 6.4x from 7x on May 21, 2012, and funds from operations to debt increases to slightly over 11% from 10%. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch listing when the IPO is complete, with the possibility of a one-notch upgrade to 'B' from 'B-'. Additional support for an upgrade emanates from our forecast for good operating performance on product promotion initiatives and our expectation that CKE will likely pass on commodity cost inflation through sales price increases. We will also review the company's financial policies in the next year. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Restaurants & Retail, Strongest To Weakest, April 30, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: Our Credit Outlook Remains Slightly Negative For The U.S. Retail Industry This Year, April 30, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From CKE Restaurants Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured First Lien B+/Watch Pos B+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Secured Second Lien B-/Watch Pos B- Recovery Rating 4 4 CKE Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC/Watch Pos CCC Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.