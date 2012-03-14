March 14 - Overview
-- Penson Worldwide Inc. has commenced a debt restructuring plan, which
we deem a distressed exchange.
-- As a result, we are lowering our issuer credit and issue ratings on
Penson to 'CC' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative.
-- The rating outlook is negative.
-- When the company completes the debt restructuring, we expect to lower
the ratings further.
Rating Action
On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Penson Worldwide Inc. to 'CC' from 'B-'
and removed the ratings from CreditWatch Negative. The outlook is negative. At
the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its rating on Penson's $200 million
senior secured second-lien notes to 'CC' from 'CCC+' and removed the rating
from CreditWatch negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the company's announcement that it is launching a debt
restructuring effort to help alleviate its heavy debt and debt service burden.
Penson's plans to exchange the rated $200 million 12.5% second-lien notes due
2017 for $100 million 12.5% first-lien payment-in-kind (PIK) notes due 2017
and $100 million 12.5% preferred PIK shares redeemable in 2017. Penson also
plans to exchange its $60 million senior convertible notes into new PIK notes
and 51.6% ownership of the company, and to convert its seller financing note
with Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. into a 9.9% ownership of Penson.
The downgrade also reflect our view that, based on our criteria, the shift
into PIK on the rated debt means that the existing debtholders will receive
less than originally promised.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. When and if the debt exchange is complete, we will
lower our long-term counterparty credit rating on Penson to 'SD' (selective
default) and lower our rating on its $200 million senior secured second-lien
notes to 'D'.
The negative outlook also incorporates our belief that the fundamental
prospects for the company's business will not materially improve in the near
term. We expect that even with the elimination of its cash interest
obligations the firm will continue experiencing operating losses for at least
the next few quarters because of low interest rates and transaction volumes.
Once the exchange offer in completed, the company will lower its debt burden
and eliminate its cash interest obligations. Shortly thereafter, we will
reassess the company's creditworthiness and adjust the ratings to what we deem
appropriate under the new debt conditions; most likely no higher than a low
single 'B' rating.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Penson Worldwide Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/--
Penson Worldwide Inc.
Senior Secured (1 issue) CC CCC+/Watch Neg
