Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings affirms at 'BBB+' the rating on the following revenue
bonds issued by the Vermont Educational and Health Buildings Financing Agency on
behalf of Fletcher Allen Health Care (Fletcher Allen):
--$54,705,000 series 2008A;
--$56,217,000 series 2007A;
--$152,662,000 series 2004B;
--$37,430,000 series 2004A;
--$32,550,000 series 2000A;
--$5,680,000 series 1994.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a mortgage on substantially all of Fletcher Allen's
property and a security interest in gross receipts.
Beginning with the interim period ending May 31, 2012 (unaudited), Fitch's
analysis is based on Fletcher Allen Partners, which includes the consolidated
performance of Fletcher Allen and Central Vermont Medical Center.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG MARKET POSITION: Fletcher Allen is the dominant provider in its local
Vermont market of Chittenden and Grand Isle counties with a market share of 96%
for all primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary services. Beyond Fletcher
Allen's local market it has a sizable geographic presence that encompasses
northern counties of Vermont and adjacent counties of northern New York.
RECENT MERGER: On Oct. 1, 2011 Fletcher Allen effected a corporate merger with
Central Vermont Medical Center (Central Vermont) in Berlin, VT, under a common
parent, Fletcher Allen Partners (FAP), which retains significant reserve powers.
Fitch does not view the Central Vermont merger as dilutive to Fletcher Allen's
credit profile and views the strategy of growing the system favorably.
PLANS FOR SYSTEM EXPANSION: Fletcher Allen Partners has further plans to enlarge
the system's footprint by affiliating with two hospitals in northeastern New
York State by the end of calendar 2012. The addition of Champlain Valley
Physicians Hospital (Champlain Valley) in Plattsburgh and Elizabethtown
Community Hospital (Elizabethtown) is expected to be slightly dilutive but
offers substantial benefits in terms of increased market presence in New York
State.
STABLE CORE OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Fletcher Allen's operating and operating
EBITDA margins have shown improvement over the last four fiscal years, which
were 3.3% and 10.1% for fiscal 2011 (Sept. 30 year end) and exceed Fitch's 'BBB'
rating category medians of 1.7% and 8.5%, respectively. Operating performance
through the eight months ended May 31, 2012 (interim period), which includes
Central Vermont, likewise exceeded the 'BBB' medians with operating and
operating EBITDA margins reported at 3.5% and 10.1%.
SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) by
EBITDA has been above the 'BBB' median for the last four years and was reported
at 3.4x (times) in fiscal 2011. Including Central Vermont, for the interim
period, coverage of MADS was even stronger at 4.3x and MADS as percent of
revenues remains at a manageable 2.8%.
IMPROVING LIQUIDITY: Liquidity was historically light for the rating level but
has shown consistent improvement and was unaffected by the addition of Central
Vermont. Days cash on hand (DCOH) were reported at 150.9 days at May 31, 2012,
cushion ratio was 12.9x and cash equated to 102.5% of debt, all exceeding the
'BBB category medians.
LARGE MASTER FACILITY PLAN: After several adjustments to its master facility
plan, Fletcher Allen's master facility plan budget is back up to $295 million
with total capital spending of $566 million (including routine capital needs)
for fiscal 2012 - 2017 and will require a minimum operating margin of 4%.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
NEGATIVE RATING MOVEMENT: Failure to successfully integrate Central Vermont into
Fletcher Allen Partners or any significant impact on financial metrics other
than an expected modest decline in liquidity from the intended further expansion
of Fletcher Allen Partners from the addition of Champlain Valley and
Elizabethtown could pressure the rating.
POSITIVE RATING MOVEMENT: Positive rating pressure could be possible if the
expanded system footprint produces market share gains in tertiary services and
Fletcher Allen is able to maintain its current credit profile. However, these
benefits are expected over a longer time horizon.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'BBB+' rating is supported by Fletcher Allen's stable financial profile and
its dominant position as the largest healthcare provider in the state of Vermont
and the leading provider of tertiary and quaternary services to an expansive
area covering a 150-mile radius, which includes several counties in northeastern
New York State. The recent addition of Central Vermont has further increased its
presence in the Vermont market and together with the planned expansions into New
York State is part of the strategy to create a large integrated delivery system
which can leverage its affiliation with the University of Vermont Medical
School, its large physician network and the ability under a common parent to
align the different elements of the system to optimize the use of resources to
provide services to its large service area.
While Fitch views the strategy as sound, there remains an element of execution
risk, particularly with the potential addition of Champlain Valley to Fletcher
Allen Partners, which has a weak liquidity profile; Elizabethtown is small and
not likely to have a bearing on the financial profile. Fitch maintains a stable
outlook based on the expectation that Fletcher Allen will be able to bring the
efficiencies which have made it a low cost provider to the new entrants and that
any negative impact on liquidity in the short run will be offset by benefits of
increased market share.
Fletcher Allen has executed a successful management transition; Dr. Brumsted has
been appointed as the President and CEO in February 2012, a position which he
has filled on an interim basis since the departure of the prior CEO in August
2011. Dr. Brumsted has 30-year tenure at Fletcher Allen and had previously
served as its Chief Quality Officer and most recently as the Chief Medical
Officer.
SYSTEM EXPANSION
Central Vermont joined the Fletcher Allen obligated group on Nov. 1, 2011.
Central Vermont is a 237-bed community hospital with 2011 revenues of $137.4
million. Fletcher Allen Partners, which is the newly created parent with
substantial reserve powers, will serve as the sole member of both organizations.
Fletcher Allen Partners' reserve powers include election of trustees, the
adoption of annual capital and operating budgets and strategic plans, issuance
of debt, the development of new programs and services, clinical and quality
oversight and the selection of hospital CEOs. Fletcher Allen will continue to
retain a majority of trustees on the Partners board. Central Vermont exited the
Dartmouth-Hitchcock obligated group and the security on its approximately $29
million of outstanding debt was substituted with security provided under the
Fletcher Allen Master Trust Indenture.
Market share distribution among hospitals in the northern Vermont market has
been relatively stable for the past several years and management believes
through the development of an integrated delivery system there may be
opportunities to grow share from its current position. Management notes that
some market share growth is limited in the southern tier of Vermont. The
adjacent New York state counties have historically been a source of
approximately 15% of admissions to Fletcher Allen and the addition of Champlain
Valley to the provider network would create a gateway to central New York.
Champlain Valley has very good leverage with payers as the only large hospital
in a sizeable service area stretching between Glens Falls and Syracuse.
Champlain Valley is located in Plattsburgh and had 2011 revenues of $288.7
million. Elizabethtown is a small 25-bed critical access hospital with revenues
of only $17.5 million and its admission to Fletcher Allen Partners would be
viewed as neutral given the favorable Medicare reimbursement for critical access
hospitals. Neither Champlain Valley nor Elizabethtown would be admitted to the
Fletcher Allen obligated group initially and the decision to join would only be
made at a time when there are capital needs that need to be funded. Champlain
Valley has a recently renovated plant and does not face any major capital needs
in the foreseeable future. The expansion into New York still requires approval
of New York State regulatory agencies.
STABLE CORE OPERATIONS
Fletcher Allen continued to produce stable core operating results and the
consolidation of Central Vermont into Fletcher Allen Partners is not viewed as
dilutive to operating performance on a consolidated basis. Operating income was
$31.3 million in fiscal 2011 (3.3% margin), an improvement over the prior year's
$19.5 million (2.1% operating margin). The consolidated Fletcher Allen Partners
operating income through the interim period was $27 million, equal to an
operating margin of 3.5% and operating EBITDA margin of 10.1%. The strong
interim results exceeded budget and were primarily driven by increased
outpatient revenues.
The organization is facing the challenge of reduced Medicare funding with the
loss of the Boston wage index effective April 2012, resulting in a $15 million
reduction in annual revenue. Management has identified a number of offsetting
sources of revenue, which include a potential increase in Medicaid funding and
the benefits of increased market share with the expansion of the system and has
budgeted operating income of $44.3 million for fiscal 2013 (3.8% operating
margin).
INCREASED CAPITAL SPENDING
Management has set a 4% operating margin target for Fletcher Allen in order to
be able to fund the master facility plan (MFP) at the main facility in
Burlington. Previously downsized, the MFP has now been restored back to
approximately $295 million, given Fletcher Allen's improved profitability and
liquidity. As currently envisioned, the construction would not start until 2014
and the MFP would require issuance of debt of $75 million, with the remaining
portion to be primarily funded from internal cash flow. Fitch believes that
given the current operating profile, Fletcher Allen has debt capacity for the
$75 million of additional debt at the current rating level.
Capital spending has been light at 61.8% of depreciation expense in 2011 ($28
million) and 87% in 2010 ($38.2 million) as the system prepares for its MFP.
Capital spending is projected to be $43 million in fiscal 2012, $51 million in
fiscal 2013, $96.5 million in fiscal 2014, $113.9 million in fiscal 2015, $138.2
million in fiscal 2016, and $129 million in fiscal 2017. Capital spending is
projected to negatively impact liquidity ratios in fiscal 2015-2017 despite a
minimum operating margin of 4% due to the heavy capital spending.
IMPROVING LIQUIDITY
Liquidity, which had historically been light for the rating category, has
consistently been improving and the $429 million of unrestricted cash and
investments at May 31, 2012 for Fletcher Allen Partners translate to 150.9 days
cash on hand (DCOH), cushion ratio of 12.9x and 102.5% cash to debt and are
better than the 'BBB' category medians of 128.6 days, 8.9x cushion and 79.8 cash
to debt.
The potential addition of Champlain Valley would have a moderately negative
impact on liquidity metrics, as Champlain Valley had only 36.5 DCOH at Sept. 30,
2011. Based on pro formas prepared for Fletcher Allen Partners based on Sept.
30, 2011, the addition of Champlain Valley would have the effect of reducing
DCOH by approximately 25 days.
SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE AND MODEST LEVERAGE
Total outstanding debt was $419 million as of May 31, 2012. Fletcher Allen has a
conservative debt structure with approximately 85% of its debt at a fixed rate
of interest. A portion of the series 2000A bond issue was refinanced with a
$54.2 million direct bank financing from KeyBank. The bank loan has a 12-year
final maturity and fixed rate of interest of 3.49%. Fletcher Allen has two swaps
with an aggregate notional amount of $55 million that are insured and do not
require posting of collateral and had a mark-to-market valuation of negative
$14.5 million as of May 31, 2012. Debt service coverage of MADS by EBITDA at
4.3x through the interim period exceeds the category median of 2.6x and MADS as
percent of revenues of 2.8% is below the median of 3.3%.
Fletcher Allen is an integrated health care network, providing hospital and
physician services in Vermont and New York. Fletcher Allen's flagship hospital
located in Burlington, VT, is a full-service tertiary and quaternary academic
medical center with 445 operated beds, and it is the largest hospital in
Vermont. The Faculty Practice includes over 500 employed physicians. Total
revenues in fiscal 2011 were approximately $957 million. Fletcher Allen
covenants to provide audited financial statements within 180 days of the end of
the fiscal year and quarterly statements within 60 days of the end of the
quarter to MSRB's EMMA system.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Rating Criteria,
this action was additionally informed by information from Citi.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria' (July 23, 2012).
