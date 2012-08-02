Overview -- Host Hotels & Resorts L.P., a subsidiary of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., plans to issue $350 million of senior notes due 2023, with proceeds used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes. -- We are assigning our 'BB+' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the proposed notes. -- The positive rating outlook on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our belief that Host may improve credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line with our targets for a one notch higher rating. Rating Action On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Bethesda, Md.-based Host Hotels & Resorts L.P.'s proposed $350 million senior notes due 2023 our 'BB+' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Host expects to use the proceeds to redeem the remaining $250 million of the company's $650 million in outstanding Series O notes due 2015 and for general corporate purposes. In November 2011, Host closed on a new $1 billion revolver (which we do not rate) that released former subsidiary guarantees and pledges of equity interests. As a result, the company's existing senior notes and debentures indentures also released former subsidiary guarantees and stock pledges under provisions in the indentures that require the same guarantees and collateral provided to the revolving credit facility. Effectively, the proposed and existing senior notes are currently unsecured. However, if Host's leverage ratio exceeds 6x for two consecutive fiscal quarters at a time when Host does not have an investment-grade, long-term unsecured debt rating, the subsidiary guarantees and equity pledges will spring back into place in Host's revolver and notes indentures. Given that our simulated default scenario for Host incorporates the assumption that the company's leverage ratio will be above 6x, our '1' recovery rating on the company's existing notes remained unchanged. Rationale Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Host's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA at 5.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total lease adjusted debt in the low-teens percentage area at June 2012, and the company's reliance on external sources of capital for growth as a real estate investment trust (REIT). These credit measures include Host's pro rata share of joint venture debt and EBITDA. We believe continued revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth in the U.S. lodging industry in 2012 and 2013, and Host's relatively prudent use of equity capital to expand its hotel portfolio will enable it to improve these credit measures over time. Additionally, EBITDA coverage of interest expense was 3x at June 2012, which was good for the current rating. We expect coverage to increase in 2012 and 2013 on EBITDA growth and lower aggregate interest expense because of recent debt issuances with favorable coupon rates, and that Host will otherwise maintain an adequate liquidity profile. Our assessment of Host's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on the company's high-quality and geographically diversified hotel portfolio in the U.S., strong brand relationships, and experienced management team. Partly offsetting these positive attributes are the cyclical nature of the lodging industry and the associated revenue and earnings volatility of the company's owned hotel portfolio. Host reported that comparable hotel RevPAR increased 6.1% in the second quarter driven by higher occupancy and a 3.7% increase in ADR, boosting comparable hotel adjusted profit margins 120 basis points. This and acquisitions drove a 13% EBITDA increase during the quarter (including Host's pro rata share of unconsolidated JV EBITDA). In addition, Host raised the lower end of its 2012 comparable RevPAR guidance to 5.5% to 7%, reflecting improvement in group demand and rate increases. In the first half, Host reduced debt $527 million largely using cash balances and $220 million in equity issuance proceeds, reducing total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA to 5.4x and improving FFO to debt to 12.2% at June 2012, from 6.3x and 10.8%, respectively, at December 2011. In July, Host purchased the Grand Hyatt Washington D.C. for $400 million using cash and revolver drawings, which was $42 million less than under the previously terminated purchase agreement (not including the $15 million termination fee paid by Host). The rating is also supported by the good expected lodging environment. Hotel room demand in the U.S. achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011, and we believe demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more moderate rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will improve around 3% in 2012 and 2% in 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted at less than 1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe occupancy will likely grow to 62% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in average daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 and 2013. These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 5% and 7% in 2012 and in the mid-single-digit area in 2013. In addition to the aforementioned RevPAR expectations, key aspects of our operating performance expectations for Host are: -- We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR growth guidance range of 5.5% to 7% is reasonable and that EBITDA will grow 10% to 15%, primarily because of continued room rate increases. We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR likely will grow at the high end of our U.S. industry range, because of its mix of upscale and luxury hotels. -- Under these operating assumptions, we believe Host's total adjusted debt to EBITDA will decrease to the low-5x area, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will increase to the mid-teens percentage area, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense will increase to the mid-3x by the end of 2012. These expected measures are good compared with average credit measure targets we believe are in line with our 'BB-' rating. These are adjusted debt to EBITDA below 6.5x, FFO to adjusted debt around 10% and EBITDA coverage of interest expense above 2x. -- In 2013, we have incorporated into our rating the expectation that Host's RevPAR increases by mid-single digits and EBITDA increases by high-single digits. As a result, we believe total adjusted debt to EBITDA can improve to the high-4x area, FFO to adjusted debt would be in the mid-teens area, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense can improve to the high-3x area. These expected measures would be good compared with average credit measure targets we believe are in line with a one notch higher 'BB' rating. These are adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x and FFO to adjusted debt around 15%. -- We have not incorporated a significant level of acquisitions in these expected credit measures, although we expect Host to continue pursuing them. We believe Host will likely build in a very good cushion in credit measures in 2012 and 2013 at the current rating, and may build in a sufficient cushion to absorb acquisitions and achieve a one-notch-higher rating. -- We believe Host likely will continue to partly finance acquisitions with the issuance of equity. Host's frequent access of the equity market to partly fund acquisitions gives it the ability to pursue them in the future without significantly increasing leverage. This has been particularly important given valuation multiples for its recently announced and completed acquisitions were high and reflected competition for high-quality assets in urban markets that propelled acquisition multiples to elevated levels last year. Liquidity Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Host has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are: -- As a REIT, Host pays out at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends, and relies on external sources of liquidity and asset sales to fund growth. -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even if forecasted EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We believe Host has satisfactory standing in credit markets and a sound relationship with its banks. -- We expect Host to sustain a prudent approach to financial risk management. -- We expect the cushion relative to Host's financial covenants in its credit agreement will remain good, and believe it would not violate these measures, even if forecasted EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%. Subsequent to the end of the June 2012 quarter, Host issued a $500 million term loan in July 2012 and used a portion of the proceeds to repay $100 million in revolver balances and plans to use a portion to redeem $400 million of its $650 million in outstanding Series O notes due 2015 (Host plans to use the proposed notes proceeds to redeem the balance of Series O notes). Pro forma for the term loan issuance, the Grand Hyatt D.C. acquisition, the proposed notes proceeds and debt repayment, cash balances were $310 million at June 2012. Host had $238 million drawn under its $1 billion revolving credit facility due November 2015. Under Host's continuous equity offering program, used partly to fund acquisitions, the company raised $323 million in equity proceeds in 2011 and $220 million year to date in 2012. Further supporting liquidity, Host said it has several hotels on the market and may generate $300 million to $400 million in proceeds in the second half of 2012, and the company had approximately $350 million of capacity under its continuous equity offering program at June 2012. Host is also expected to fund significant capital expenditures, which the company anticipates will total between $590 million and $630 million in 2012. Host has aggregate debt maturities of $246 million in 2013 and $644 million in 2014. We believe Host will successfully access capital markets to refinance these maturities. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Host may improve credit measures over the intermediate term to levels that would be in line with our targets for a one notch higher rating, even incorporating our expectation that the company will continue to pursue a significant level of hotel acquisitions. We expect that U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth and Host's demonstrated willingness and ability to incorporate a significant amount of equity to finance acquisitions may be supportive of both deleveraging and external growth. A one notch upgrade is contingent on our gaining confidence that the company will be able to sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA below 5.5x on average and FFO to total debt around 15% on average. A downgrade is unlikely over the intermediate term, but could arise from excessive debt-financed acquisitions, or a worse-than-expected RevPAR moderation, causing credit measures to weaken. Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Corporate credit rating BB-/Positive/-- New Rating Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Senior Unsecured $350 mil nts ser C due 2023 BB+ Recovery Rating 1