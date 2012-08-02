(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings says that increasingly adverse conditions in European
auto manufacturers' domestic markets are weighing on their profitability and
cash generation. All European manufacturers (excluding Chrysler from Fiat Spa's
('BB'/Negative) consolidated earnings) reported lower operating margins from
their core automotive operations in H112 compared with both H111 and 2011. Fitch
also expects the challenging environment to put further pressure on full-year
2012 results across the sector.
Peugeot SA (PSA, 'BB'/Negative) and Fiat's European operations were the most
impacted with auto operating margins down to negative 3.3% and 3.7%,
respectively, in H112 from 1.8% and negative 2.1% in H111. Renault SA's
('BB+'/Stable) auto operating margin remained positive at 0.4%, but decreased
from 1.1%, while the operating margin of Volkswagen Group's ('A-'/Positive) four
largest automotive brands declined only marginally to 6.3% from 6.6%. Daimler
AG's ('A-'/Stable) and BMW's auto operating margins decreased, albeit to a still
healthy level, to 8.5% and 11.6%, respectively, from 10.0% and 13.3%.
"European carmakers' profitability and cash flows continue to suffer from
falling sales and from the deteriorating pricing environment in Europe, which
affects both revenue and earnings and impacts premium and volume manufacturers
alike," says Emmanuel Bulle, Senior Director in Fitch's European Corporates
group. "In addition, manufacturers either not or less present in growing markets
outside Europe, or those currently incurring investment costs to ramp-up their
presence there, are suffering relatively more."
Despite lower earnings and weaker cash from operations, the majority of European
manufacturers have sufficient headroom in their ratings to avoid negative
actions in the short term However, pressure is building on those companies'
rating with a Negative Outlook, namely Fiat and PSA.
While aggressive pricing conditions were mostly a concern for mass-market
manufacturers, there is increasing evidence and comments about premium brands
also suffering. It is a recurring but increasing issue in Europe, where
manufacturers fight to at least maintain market share in a context of falling
sales. New car sales were down 6.9% in western Europe in H112 and Fitch expects
them to weaken further in H212, closing the year down between 7% and 8%.
The issue of deteriorating underlying pricing has been compounded for several
manufacturers by the costs related to the phasing out of a few key products and
their renewal. This includes Daimler's compact cars (A- and B-class), Renault's
new Clio and PSA's Peugeot 208. Volkswagen is typically less dependent on one or
two single products, but earnings and cash flows were hurt by development costs
associated with the group's new modular strategy.
Although profitability was down compared with last year, Fitch believes H112
earnings were more resilient than broadly expected for some European carmakers.
The main positive factor which supported revenue and profitability was the
sustained growth in large non-European markets such as China, Russia and the US.
Car sales were up 14% in North America, 2% in South America and 16% in Asia
Pacific in H112, contrasting noticeably with the sales decline in western
Europe.
The absence from, or relatively smaller or too recent presence in these growing
markets, is a particular issue for PSA, Renault and Fiat (excluding Chrysler).
Their sales remain concentrated in Europe, with a bias to weaker southern
markets such as Spain, Italy and France, where the eurozone debt crisis has had
the most impact on new car sales. All three manufacturers also derive the
majority of their revenue from the less profitable small- and medium-sized car
segments, where competition is fiercest and price pressure is strongest.
Chrysler is boosting Fiat's consolidated earnings, but the current strict
ring-fencing of debt and cash flows limits the benefit of Chrysler's
improvements to Fiat as the latter has no access to Chrysler's cash at a time
when its standalone cash generation ability has weakened significantly.
Fitch will reassess its view on the European auto sector overall within the next
two months following a further review of PSA's, Renault's and Fiat's current and
expected performance and a deeper comparison with close international peers.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)