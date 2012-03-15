Overview
-- In our view, Ukraine faces significant external and fiscal funding
challenges.
-- We are revising the outlook on our long-term sovereign ratings on
Ukraine to negative, reflecting our opinion that ongoing uncertainty about the
Ukraine government's negotiations with the IMF and Gazprom is increasing
refinancing risks.
-- We are affirming our 'B+/B' long- and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine to negative from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'B+/B' long- and short-term local and foreign currency
sovereign ratings on Ukraine.
We also lowered the long-term Ukraine national scale rating to 'uaA+' from
'uaAA-'. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains 'B+', in
line with the foreign currency rating, and the recovery rating on the
unsecured foreign currency debt is affirmed at '4', indicating our expectation
of 30%-50% recovery in the event of a default.
Rationale
The negative outlook reflects our view of increased risks regarding Ukraine's
significant fiscal and external refinancing needs. The ratings on Ukraine are
constrained by our view of the government's unwillingness to make further
structural improvements to the public finances; and by its highly leveraged
financial sector with considerable nonperforming loans (NPLs). The ratings are
supported by relatively low levels of public sector debt, a large commodity
endowment, and relatively strong growth potential.
In our view, increased risk aversion toward Ukraine's funding needs has been
fueled by the lack of clarity over the ultimate direction of government policy
in relation to ongoing negotiations with the IMF and Russian gas company, OAO
Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2). Currently, Ukraine is negotiating the resumption of
the IMF's suspended lending program while talks with Gazprom are aimed at
reducing the overall cost of gas supplied to Ukraine.
Boosting investor confidence, and thereby making debt refinancing more
affordable, may require the government to make some politically difficult
decisions. We think the burden of refinancing could be reduced:
-- If disbursements under Ukraine's roughly $16 billion (special drawing
rights 10 billion, 8% of estimated 2012 GDP) IMF program were resumed. Further
disbursements are conditional on the government increasing domestic gas prices
by 50%, following an initial 50% increase in August 2010, in order to phase
out the annual deficit at state-owned utility, Naftogaz Ukrainy.
-- If the government's ongoing gas price and mandatory volume contract
negotiations with Gazprom were to lead to the cost of gas imports decreasing,
which would somewhat alleviate external accounts pressures.
In our opinion, the two are not mutually exclusive. A lower gas price contract
with Gazprom could offset the need for domestically imposed gas price
increases and may result in the IMF resuming disbursements under the program.
However, Ukraine's current relationship with Russia (BBB/Stable/A-3) is tense.
It seems unlikely to us that a deal to lower the price of gas imports will be
made without Ukraine giving up control of key energy infrastructure assets.
Ukraine wants to cut its gas imports to 27 billion cubic meters in 2012 from
an estimated 40 billion in 2011, and lower the price to around $250 per cubic
meter from an expected average of over $400 in 2012. Gazprom has rejected
these demands, arguing that the terms of the 2009 agreement must be honored.
So far, the Ukraine government has not clearly indicated its course of action.
However, our base case reflects our expectation that domestic gas prices will
be raised to some extent in order to reduce the deficit at Naftogaz--although
we do not currently factor in the full 50% price increase required by the IMF.
As a result, we expect inflation to return to double digits in 2012 from an
average 8% in 2011. We expect GDP growth and general government and current
account deficits to average 4%, 3%, and 5% respectively over the period to
2015. At the same time, we expect foreign currency reserves to decline further
as the central bank intervenes to prevent significant hyrvnia depreciation.
Meanwhile, the financial system continues to be vulnerable, with NPLs at
around 40% of total loans.
In our view, the government is currently unwilling to pay the interest rates
required to access international capital markets. At the same time, the
government has found it necessary to diversify its debt issuance strategy in
the domestic market away from straight hyrvnia-denominated debt. Since the
beginning of 2012 it has been issuing U.S.-dollar-denominated domestic
T-bills, while there has been little demand for the government's other recent
innovation (in December 2011) of hyrvnia-denominated debt indexed to
exchange-rate movements. At the same time, the interest rate to be paid on
these government securities is increasing, highlighting the difficult
financing environment the government is currently facing. The yield on
government securities has risen to 9.3% on one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated
T-bills issued Feb. 21, 2012, up from 8.8% on Dec. 16, 2011. The government
paid 13.70% on six-month hryvnia-denominated T-bills issued Feb. 28, 2012, up
from 9.75% in December 2011.
Over and above the government's gross refinancing need for 2012 (estimated at
about $10 billion, $2 billion of which is maturing external debt), the
Ukrainian economy as a whole has around $50 billion in external debt due to be
refinanced during 2012. Private sector companies other than banks hold the
majority of Ukraine's external debt (51%), followed by the public sector
(28%), and banks (21%).
The increased risk aversion to Ukrainian government securities has occurred
despite the implementation of modest structural reforms of the tax code and
pension system (see "Ukraine Long-Term Foreign-Currency Rating Affirmed At
'B+'; Local-Currency Rating Lowered To 'B+'; Outlook Stable," published Sept.
13, 2011), which we view as likely to improve economic growth prospects while
placing public finances on a more sustainable footing. Also, official data
indicates that the cash-based consolidated budget deficit improved
significantly to about 2.7% of GDP in 2011 from 6.6% in 2010, as the
government curbed spending in light of tighter financing conditions.
Our local currency rating is equalized with our foreign currency rating
because monetary policy options, which underpin a sovereign's greater
flexibility in its own currency, are constrained by Ukraine's high inflation
and managed exchange rate. Our T&C assessment is equalized with the sovereign
foreign currency rating to reflect our opinion that the likelihood of the
sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Ukraine-based
non-sovereign issuers for debt service is similar to the likelihood of the
sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. The government has a
history of using restrictions on access to foreign exchange as a policy tool
and may, in our view, use such restrictions more extensively in a downside
scenario.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we could lower our long-term
sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine if the country's external liquidity
remains under pressure, as highlighted by the currently suspended IMF program,
the government's (and other borrowers') lack of access to international
capital markets, and sustained high current account deficits.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to stable if these indicators
were to materially improve. In our view, such improvements could be brought
about by a positive conclusion to the negotiations with Gazprom on Ukraine's
gas contract and/or a resumption of disbursements under Ukraine's IMF program.
We expect that such a resolution could take place in the months following the
parliamentary elections in October 2012, at which time we expect to review the
ratings again.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Ukraine
Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Negative/B B+/Stable/B
Ratings Affirmed
Ukraine
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B+
Ukraine
Senior Unsecured B+
Downgraded
To From
Ukraine
Ukraine National Scale Rating uaA+/--/-- uaAA-/--/--