March 15 - Overview
-- We believe Georgia's rail infrastructure operator Georgian Railway LLC
(GR) has improved its financial risk profile by extending the timeline for its
modernization project.
-- GR has adequate liquidity under our criteria and we consider that the
likelihood of government support to GR, if needed, is extremely high.
-- We are raising our long-term rating on GR to 'BB-' from 'B+' and
affirming the 'B' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that GR's financial risk
profile will not change in the next year.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
foreign and local currency rating on Georgian state owned rail infrastructure
operator Georgian Railway LLC (GR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We also affirmed the
'B' short-term rating on GR. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that GR has improved its financial risk profile
by extending the timeline for its modernization project. This lowers the risk
of the company not being able to repay its Eurobond due in 2015. We also
understand that the government of Georgia (BB-/Stable/B) has told GR it might
provide financial assistance for a project to build a rail route bypassing the
country's capital city Tbilisi, if it is needed. GR's business risk profile
has not changed and is, in our view, still weak because of the company's
reliance on the cyclical commodity business for most of its revenues. The
company also relies on transit traffic.
While we expect GR's funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio to exceed 45%
and debt to EBITDA to be no higher than 1.6x in 2012-2013, we still believe
the company will show negative free operating cash flow throughout the same
period. This reflects its aggressive capital expenditure (capex) program,
which it has lengthened to enable better funding of its expenditures through
ongoing revenues. Most of this capex is still discretionary, because the
company could scale back or postpone most of the investments if necessary.
We consider GR to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our
criteria for GREs, our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of timely and
sufficient extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of GR's:
-- "Critical" role for the Georgian government, given GR's monopoly
position as the manager and owner of the national rail infrastructure and sole
nationwide rail freight provider. In our view, GR plays a key role in
implementing Georgia's infrastructure development plan, which we understand is
one of the highest priorities for the current government. GR also plays a
central role in developing the transport industry in Georgia: a main national
policy. Furthermore, GR is a major player in the domestic economy with
revenues accounting for about 2.1% of Georgian GDP. In addition to being the
largest employer in the country, with about 13,000 staff, GR is also one of
the largest tax payers in Georgia; and
-- "Very strong" link with the Georgian government, given its 100% direct
and indirect ownership of the company and the government's role in appointing
GR's key board members, and our expectation that GR will not be privatized in
the short term. The government did recently transfer a 24% stake in GR to a
government-owned fund, but it retains control and we understand there has been
no change in the supervisory board.
We don't factor any uplift into the rating on GR to reflect the "extremely
high" likelihood of government support because we rate GR at the same level as
the sovereign.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We consider GR's liquidity to be adequate under
our criteria based on our expectation that the company will show a ratio of
sources to uses of about 1.3x in 2012 and 2013. We expect the company's cash
resources to reach about Georgian lari (GEL) 456 million (about US$275
million) in 2012, with uses at about GEL343 million. The sources are mainly
operating revenues and cash on the balance sheet from the Eurobond issue. Uses
are primarily the above mentioned discretionary capex.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that GR's financial risk profile will
not change in the next year.
The extension of GR's timeline for the modernization project has improved the
company's financial risk profile and liquidity position. We would expect the
company to continue maintaining a close watch on its capex and to show it can
extend and control the capex if necessary, so that it maintains, or improves,
its current financial risk profile. We also expect GR to refrain from
distributing any dividends for as long as the repayment of its Eurobond, or
its refinancing for a longer period, has not been resolved.
We would expect the company to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as we
calculate it, of no more than 2x in coming years, which we would view as
commensurate with the current rating. A downgrade of Georgia could have a
negative effect on GR because of the critical role of the company within the
country. We would only consider a positive action on GR if we upgraded Georgia.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Georgian Railway LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B B+/Stable/B
Senior Unsecured BB- B+
