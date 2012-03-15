March 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Cancara Asset Securitisation Ltd and Cancara Asset Securitisation LLC's (Cancara) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) a Short-term rating of 'F1sf'. Cancara is a multi-seller ABCP programme sponsored and administrated by Lloyds TSB Bank plc (Lloyds, 'A'/Stable/'F1') and structured to issue euro and US CP with a maximum tenor of 364 days to fund the purchase of eligible assets. Cancara may issue CP up to an aggregate programme limit of USD20bn and as at end-February 2012, had USD6.11bn of CP outstanding. All assets funded through the conduit as of today are fully supported by transaction-specific liquidity for which the main provider is Lloyds. As a result, the rating of the CP is dependent on that of the liquidity provider's Short-term Issuer Default Rating. Although not a key rating driver given the full liquidity support for the transactions, the conduit structure also benefits from fungible programme-wide credit enhancement by way of a letter of credit from Lloyds for a minimum of 5% of the CP outstanding. The rating addresses the likelihood of investors receiving the full face value of the CP on the maturity date, in accordance with the terms of the transaction documents. A full credit report for Cancara will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper", dated 10 November 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 March 2012; "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 04 August 2011; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria