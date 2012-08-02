Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.'s
(EDP) and EDP Finance B.V.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Negative. EDP's
Short-term IDR has been downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'. The agency has also
downgraded Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico, S.A.'s (HC) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'. The Outlook is Negative.
EDP and HC's ratings have been removed from RWN.
The rating actions follow a recent review of the company's credit profile.
Although EDP is still projected by Fitch to delever over the forecast horizon to
2015, the downgrade is driven both by the slower expected pace of this
deleveraging and declining predictability of the regulatory environment. At this
level, the ratings are now effectively unconstrained by the ratings of Portugal,
and the latter would only provide a negative trigger in the event of a further
multi-notch sovereign downgrade.
EDP's operating environment has deteriorated due to the persisting weak economic
fundamentals affecting the Portuguese and Spanish markets. This is likely to
make EDP's de-leveraging process slower than previously anticipated, as despite
its geographical diversification in Brazil and the US, Iberia will still
represent more than 60% of consolidated operating cash flow in 2015.
Additionally, operations in Brazil are held through a 51% owned subsidiary, and
in its latest review, Fitch has opted to deconsolidate debt and EBITDA related
to Brazil and replace it with dividends received.
This does not reflect any change in EDP's management of its Brazilian holdings.
It was done in order to substantiate Fitch's assessment of EDP's scale of
geographical diversification that supports the rationale for the rating uplift
allowed versus the Portuguese sovereign rating (for more details see 'Eurozone
Sovereign/Corporate Links - 2012 Update' dated 7 March 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Using this measure, Iberia accounted for 83% of operating cash flow in 2011 and
76% in Fitch's projections for 2015. Under this revised scenario, Fitch's
previous guideline for EDP's net debt/EBITDA leverage to decrease below 4.0x
approaching the long-term contracts' termination is unrealistic.
Sovereign stress on Portugal and Spain has recently materialised in a more
hostile regulatory framework rather than through the risk of sovereign defaults.
EDP remains rated above the Portuguese sovereign, and in theory could remain
investment grade if Portugal, currently rated 'BB+'/Negative, was downgraded to
'BB-', depending on the level of economic dislocation at the time.
The regulatory changes that have been introduced to the electricity distribution
and generation tariff framework in Spain are of relatively negligible direct
financial significance for EDP. However, the big-ticket items of regulatory
receivables (expected to climb by at least a net EUR300m for Iberia in 2012) and
Spain's wind energy policy (32% of EDPR installed capacity) might be subject to
harsher measures. The downgrade incorporates the associated erosion of
regulatory predictability that allows more generous leverage guidance for
utilities.
The scale of the downgrade also reflects EDP's liquidity position, which is
increasingly reliant upon the support of the new minority shareholder, China
Three Gorges ('A-'/Stable). The newly-agreed EUR1bn facility from China
Development Bank is only half of the total amount announced at the time of the
sale of the minority stake to CTG. Fitch does not regard the five-year tenor as
an especially adverse development, but notes that facility pricing of 480bps
over 6m Euribor for five years is not especially generous.
During the eurozone crises, EDP has maintained good access to the domestic
retail bond market and remained one of the premier borrowers in Portugal.
However, uncertainties related to potential developments of the eurozone
sovereign crisis and the pressure on the Iberian banking sector will eventually
make bank refinancing more difficult and costly. The signing of the first
tranche of the facility covers Fitch's estimates of liquidity needs through 2013
and into 2014, but is deemed insufficient for a revision of EDP's Outlook to
Stable.
EDP's investment grade rating remains supported by its size, geographical and
segmental diversification, strong incumbent market position and inherent quality
of revenues, including 32% of fully regulated EBITDA and 22% of long-term
contracted generation. From a fuel mix perspective, EDP's generation fleet
benefits from a large hydro component (31%) and renewable portfolio (31%) that
insulate the company quite well compared with its peers from the impact of CO2
charges from 2013. The medium-term strength of this profile - consistent with an
above-average operational position in most circumstances - continues to support
an investment grade rating against the elements of crisis-related stress
described above.
The ratings of HC, which is wholly owned by EDP, remain aligned with those of
EDP according to Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology",
reflecting the close integration of the two companies. HC is strategically and
operationally important to EDP as it provides the parent with a strong platform
in Spain, enabling the group to optimise its positioning in the Iberian market.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
EDP's Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may
nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include:
POSITIVE:
- Improvement of macroeconomic environment leading to higher volumes/prices
translating into higher cash flows helping a reduction of FFO net leverage below
3.5x on a sustained basis and interest coverage above 4.5x.
- Improvement/stabilisation of sovereign rating resulting in a significant
decrease/ease of EDP's cost/access of funding; reduction of regulatory risk
stemming from government/Troika intervention.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
pressure on EDP's ratings include:
NEGATIVE:
- Regulatory challenges: the adoption of additional regulatory measures by the
Portuguese and/or Spanish government materially affecting EDP's cash flow
generation and leading to FFO adjusted leverage in excess of 5.0x on a sustained
basis and/or FFO interest cover below 4.5x.
- Weaker than anticipated macroeconomic environment leading to lower revenues
and erosion of earnings margins of liberalised businesses causing pressure on
cash flow based metrics as per the guidance above.
- Pressure on liquidity: EDP's liquidity position has stabilised for the near
term with the signature of the first tranche (EUR1bn) of China Development Bank.
However, even taking into account CTG's equity injections into EDPR minority
stakes, this may not be enough to fully serve maturities beyond 2013. Therefore
Fitch sees either the second tranche of the facility or alternative funding on a
comparable scale as essential to support EDPs' liquidity.
- Sovereign deterioration: a downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating
('BB+'/Negative) by three notches to 'B+' would likely lead to a one-notch
downgrade of EDP's Long-term ratings. The issuer generates around 42% (50% if
Brazil is deconsolidated and replaced with dividends) of its EBITDA
domestically.
- Euro exit or redenomination risk: Portugal's exit from the euro or the
redenomination of the Portuguese domestic currency might challenge EDP's ability
to service its debt due to exchange controls and/or limits imposed by
redenomination law. EDP's source of non-Portuguese cash (dividends and
intercompany loans) is insufficient to sustain principal and interest payments.
An orderly sovereign default that terminates austerity measures can have a
positive outcome relative to a 'euro exit' or a further decade of austerity.
