March 15 - Recovery rating prospects for speculative-grade forest product companies in Europe should withstand the weakening economic environment this year, says a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Debt Recovery Prospects For European Forest Product Companies Are So Far Defying A Tough Operating Environment." This is because, over the past two years, paper and forest product companies have materially reduced capacity, implemented more moderate dividend distribution policies, reduced capital expenditure, and undertaken significant refinancing of their 2012/2013 debt maturities. "We believe that overall, these companies' sound operating and financial management and the industry's fairly asset-intensive nature should sustain debt recovery prospects at healthy levels during 2012," said Standard & Poor's recovery analyst Franck Rizzoli. "This takes into account that all of our rated speculative-grade paper and forest products companies have a stable outlook, and that we already factor in an economic downturn and reduced consumer spending into the hypothetical default scenarios we use to determine recovery ratings." We consider it likely that, in the event of a default, the speculative-grade forest product companies in our portfolio would be reorganized on a going-concern basis because of their strong business positions. Furthermore, we would anticipate less-severe losses for these companies if they were liquidated, compared with firms in other industries, due to their extensive tangible asset base. In the event of a default, we anticipate that there would be material variations in recovery prospects for the paper and forest product companies that we rate. This is because the secured debt instruments held by each company vary greatly in size, the amount of prior-ranking liabilities, and our valuation of each company at the simulated point of default. Nevertheless, the average recovery prospects for the senior secured and senior unsecured debt of paper and forest product companies are not dissimilar to those of the majority of all the companies we rate, the report says. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.