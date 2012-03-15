March 15 - Recovery rating prospects for speculative-grade forest
product companies in Europe should withstand the weakening economic environment
this year, says a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
titled "Debt Recovery Prospects For European Forest Product Companies Are So Far
Defying A Tough Operating Environment."
This is because, over the past two years, paper and forest product companies
have materially reduced capacity, implemented more moderate dividend
distribution policies, reduced capital expenditure, and undertaken significant
refinancing of their 2012/2013 debt maturities. "We believe that overall,
these companies' sound operating and financial management and the industry's
fairly asset-intensive nature should sustain debt recovery prospects at
healthy levels during 2012," said Standard & Poor's recovery analyst Franck
Rizzoli.
"This takes into account that all of our rated speculative-grade paper and
forest products companies have a stable outlook, and that we already factor in
an economic downturn and reduced consumer spending into the hypothetical
default scenarios we use to determine recovery ratings."
We consider it likely that, in the event of a default, the speculative-grade
forest product companies in our portfolio would be reorganized on a
going-concern basis because of their strong business positions. Furthermore,
we would anticipate less-severe losses for these companies if they were
liquidated, compared with firms in other industries, due to their extensive
tangible asset base.
In the event of a default, we anticipate that there would be material
variations in recovery prospects for the paper and forest product companies
that we rate. This is because the secured debt instruments held by each
company vary greatly in size, the amount of prior-ranking liabilities, and our
valuation of each company at the simulated point of default. Nevertheless, the
average recovery prospects for the senior secured and senior unsecured debt of
paper and forest product companies are not dissimilar to those of the majority
of all the companies we rate, the report says.
