Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'BBB-' rating on the JPY10 billion
3.25% private placement senior unsecured term loan due 2020 with Prologis Japan
Finance Y.K. as borrower and assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the same term loan with
Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership as the new borrower.
Fitch has also withdrawn the 'BBB-' rating on the JPY36.5 billion senior
unsecured revolving credit facility with Prologis Japan Finance Y.K. as
borrower, and Prologis, L.P. is listed as the borrower under this facility
below. The ratings for Prologis Japan Finance Y.K. are no longer considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch currently rates Prologis,
Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and its operating partnership, Prologis, L.P. (collectively,
Prologis or the company) as follows:
Prologis, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--$582 million preferred stock 'BB'.
Prologis, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--$1.7 billion global senior credit facility 'BBB-';
--$4.7 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--$1.3 billion senior unsecured exchangeable notes 'BBB-';
--EUR487.5 million senior unsecured term loan 'BBB-';
--JPY36.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility (previously listed
as an obligation of Prologis Japan Finance Y.K.) 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
As noted in a Fitch press release dated March 14, 2012, Prologis has the right
to substitute the borrower under the July 8, 2010 JPY10 billion loan agreement
and pursuant to an amendment dated June 29, 2012, Prologis Tokyo Finance
Investment Limited Partnership is now the term loan borrower. The JPY10 billion
3.25% private placement senior unsecured term loan due 2020 remains a senior
unsecured obligation that is guaranteed by Prologis, Inc. and Prologis, L.P. The
terms of the loan agreement have not been modified. In addition, the JPY36.5
billion revolving credit facility remains a senior unsecured obligation that is
guaranteed by Prologis, Inc. and Prologis, L.P. under the Yen revolver agreement
dated June 3, 2011.
The Positive Outlook reflects that the company's credit profile is migrating
toward a 'BBB' IDR. The Positive Outlook takes into account improving
fundamentals across the company's broad industrial real estate platform and the
ongoing implementation of a strategy to de-lever the company through property
dispositions and fund contributions. In addition to the de-levering
implications, Fitch anticipates that this strategy will result in improving
portfolio asset quality via sales of lower quality assets in non-core markets.
PLD's credit strengths include a global franchise (including the private capital
platform), a granular tenant roster, strong access to capital, and a large
unencumbered asset base. Credit concerns include high leverage for the rating as
a result of PLD's large land holdings (though leverage is trending toward a
level consistent with a 'BBB' IDR) and sizeable debt maturities through 2015. In
addition, PLD's liquidity position will depend materially on its ability to sell
and contribute assets to funds.
Operating performance continues to improve due to favorable tenant demand.
Occupancy increased to 92.4% in the second quarter of 2012 (2Q'12) from 92.3% in
1Q'12, and rental rates declined by 3.9% in 2Q'12 compared with negative 1.1% in
1Q'12. Overall, same-property NOI grew by 40 basis points (bps) in 2Q'12
compared with a decline of 1.1% in 1Q'12 and Fitch forecasts this will continue
to grow by 1% to 2% over the next 12-to-24 months. . Fixed charge coverage was
2.1 times (x) in 2Q'12, up from 2.0x during the previous two quarters,
principally due to stabilizing fundamentals. When combining the results of
legacy ProLogis and AMB Property Corporation, fixed charge coverage was 1.6x in
2010 and 1.4x in 2009. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated entities less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line
rent adjustments divided by cash interest incurred and preferred dividends.
Fitch anticipates that fixed charge coverage may decline somewhat in the near
term due to earnings reductions from expected asset sales but that coverage will
sustain in the low 2x range over the next 12 to 24 months due to flat-to-low
single digit same store results, incremental earnings from development and
private capital income, and merger synergies. The low 2x range is appropriate
for a 'BBB' IDR for an industrial REIT of PLD's size. In a stress case not
anticipated by Fitch resulting in negative same-store NOI, fixed-charge coverage
could sustain below 2x, which would be appropriate for a 'BBB-' IDR.
One of the company's strategic initiatives since the ProLogis and AMB Property
Corporation merger in June 2011 is aligning the portfolio with an investment
strategy focused on global markets. Consistent with that strategy, during first
half of 2012, PLD completed approximately $1.2 billion in building and land
dispositions and fund contributions in predominantly non-global markets, of
which approximately $953 million was PLD's share. Fitch has forecasted $3.5
billion of dispositions in 2012 alone, and therefore continued progress is a
meaningful driver of the outlook. In 2Q'12, the percentage of NOI from global
markets was 83.2% compared with 82.6% in 1Q'12. Additionally, the company
continues to selectively develop in high growth potential markets, which Fitch
views favorably.
Bondholders benefit from Prologis' global franchise as it mitigates exposure to
regional demand drivers. As of Dec. 31, 2011, PLD's operating portfolio
consisted of 3,082 buildings in 21 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
As of June 30, 2012, the company had approximately $43.9 billion in total assets
under management including $21.4 billion in the private capital segment.
PLD's tenant roster is granular and includes more than 4,500 customers. As of
June 30, 2012 top tenants were DHL at 2.6% of annual base rents, CEVA Logistics
at 1.4%, Kuehne & Nagel at 1.4%, Amazon.com, Inc. at 1.0% and SNCF Geodis at
0.9%, and no other tenant exceeds 1% of total rent. Lease expirations are
manageable with 2.5%, 4.1% and 16.4% of Prologis' share of annual base rents
expiring for the remainder of 2012, full year 2013 and full year 2014,
respectively.
Prologis has strong access to capital and financial flexibility. The company
completed $1.2 billion of debt financings, re-financings and pay-downs, with
approximately $989 million related to the REIT and $176 million on behalf of
property funds during the 2Q'12. Fitch calculates that unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt ranged from 2.6x to 2.9x as of June 30, 2012 when annualizing
2Q'12 unencumbered NOI and utilizing a capitalization rate from 7% to 8%, which
is appropriate for a 'BBB' IDR. When including 50% of PLD's book value of
unencumbered land and development, asset coverage increases to a range from 2.7x
to 3.1x. In addition, the covenants in the company's senior note indentures and
credit agreements do not restrict PLD's financial flexibility.
Leverage remains high for an industrial REIT. Net debt to 2Q'12 annualized
recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities was 8.4x compared with 8.5x in 1Q'12.
As part of the company's goal to strengthen its financial position, Prologis is
focused on reducing leverage. Fitch anticipates that leverage will approach 7.0x
over the next 12 to 24 months prior to a recapitalization of PEPR principally
due to debt repayment from asset sale and contribution proceeds. Leverage
sustaining between 7.0x and 8.0x is appropriate for a 'BBB' IDR for an
industrial REIT of PLD's size and good asset quality. In a stress case not
anticipated by Fitch resulting in negative same-store NOI, leverage could
sustain above 8.0x, which would be appropriate for a 'BBB-' IDR.
PLD's liquidity position changes materially when layering in proceeds from
expected asset sales and fund contributions. Sources of liquidity (unrestricted
cash, availability under the company's credit facilities, and projected retained
cash flows after dividends and distributions) divided by uses of liquidity
was 0.7x for July 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013. Adding the forecasted $3.5 billion
of proceeds from asset sales as a liquidity source and $1.1 billion of capital
requirements from acquisitions and development starts as a liquidity use,
liquidity coverage would be 1.5x.
Despite Prologis' solid capital raising track record, execution risks are
present in the company's deleveraging and debt repayment strategy. An economic
slowdown or the company's inability to sell and contribute assets to funds as
contemplated could place pressure on the company's ability to address debt
maturities and its liquidity position. Debt maturities are heavily weighted in
2013-2014, with 0.6% of debt maturing in 2012, 13.3% maturing in 2013, and 24.8%
in 2014.
While Prologis operates a global portfolio, Europe represented approximately
22.8% of 2Q'12 NOI. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties in the Eurozone,
European industrial property fundamentals are somewhat stable and PLD's European
property occupancy increased to 92.8% in 2Q'12 from 92.1% in 1Q'2. The majority
of Prologis' consolidated assets in Europe are held in Prologis European
Properties (PEPR). PEPR unit holders approved the liquidation of the fund during
its annual meeting held on June 27, 2012 and Prologis currently owns 99.5% of
the ordinary units and 98.6% of the preferred units of PEPR. Presently, the
future structure for PEPR remains unclear and the aforementioned macroeconomic
environment adds to the uncertainty. A PEPR recapitalization would enable PLD to
monetize a portion of its investment, with the proceeds likely used to repay
debt or fund development.
The two-notch differential between PLD's IDR and preferred stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB-'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
The following factors may result in an upgrade to 'BBB':
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.0x (fixed charge coverage ratio was
2.1x in 2Q'12);
--Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 8.0x (leverage was
8.4x in 2Q'12);
--Unencumbered asset coverage sustaining above 2.0x (as of June 30, 2012, when
including 50% of PLD's book value of unencumbered land and development,
unencumbered asset coverage ranged from 2.7x to 3.1x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the Outlook:
--An inability to continue executing on the company's strategic priorities,
which entail substantial dispositions and fund contributions to reduce leverage;
--Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x;
--Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining above 8.0x;
--Unencumbered asset coverage sustaining below 2.0x.
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the rating:
--Fixed charge coverage ratio sustaining below 1.5x;
--Leverage sustaining above 9.0x;
--Liquidity coverage after dispositions, fund contributions, acquisitions and
development starts sustaining below 1.0x.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (May 3, 2012);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 27, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 11, 2011).
