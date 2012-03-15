March 15 - Overview -- French retailer Carrefour S.A.'s (Carrefour) competitive position has substantially weakened, in our opinion, and turning operations around will take longer than we expected. -- We are lowering our long-term rating on Carrefour to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. -- We are also lowering our long-term rating on Carrefour's captive finance subsidiary, Carrefour Banque, to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and affirming the 'A-2' short-term rating. -- The stable outlook on Carrefour reflects our view that its more prudent financial policy should enable it to take the steps necessary to turn operations around while maintaining a financial structure commensurate with the current ratings. The stable outlook on Carrefour Banque mirrors that on its parent. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on France-based retailer Carrefour S.A. (Carrefour) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating on Carrefour. The outlook is stable. We also lowered our long-term counterparty credit rating on Carrefour Banque, Carrefour's captive finance subsidiary, to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating on Carrefour Banque. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade of Carrefour reflects further erosion in its competitive position since the autumn of 2011 and the longer-than-expected time to implement the restructuring program. We think these factors will prevent Carrefour from restoring its profitability in the medium term, and therefore anticipate a stabilization of the adjusted EBITDA margin at 4.7% in 2012, along with marginally positive revenue growth. We downgraded Carrefour Banque because we cap the long-term rating on the bank at one notch above the long-term rating on the parent. Although Carrefour has started to address some of the abovementioned issues, we consider that turning operations around will take longer than we had initially expected. Consequently, it will take time until the company is able to sustainably reverse operating trends adversely affecting sales, market share, and profitability. In our opinion, Carrefour's operations lag behind those of comparable peers in most of the markets where it is active, owing to heightened competition, organizational issues, and delays in transforming its hypermarket format. In France, where the company generates about 40% of its revenues, market share has further contracted over the past 12 months. The EUR2.2 billion impairment charge booked in 2011 points to a durable deterioration of other European activities, in our view. Finally, we believe that Carrefour has underperformed competitors in emerging markets, notably in China where like-for-like revenues dropped by 6.1% in fourth-quarter 2011. Still, we believe that our adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratios for Carrefour will respectively remain in the 25%-30% and the 2.5x-3.0x ranges, which we consider to be commensurate with a 'BBB' rating. We base our projections on the company's recently announced lower dividend policy and decreased capital expenditure (capex). In our view, Carrefour's credit ratios are well positioned in the above ranges and will remain at similar levels in 2012, because of the decrease in capex following the postponement of the "Planet" hypermarket renovation program and the dividend cut should help to stabilize adjusted debt. While the current financial policy seems to have taken a more conservative turn, we believe that Carrefour has yet to build a consistent policy after a string of shareholder-friendly decisions. Liquidity The short-term credit rating is 'A-2'. We view Carrefour's liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria. This view is supported by our estimate that liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. On Dec. 31, 2011, we assessed liquidity sources at approximately EUR11.1 billion, including: -- EUR4.8 billion of cash and short-term investments; -- EUR3.3 billion of undrawn credit facilities, which mature in 2015 and 2016; -- About EUR2.5 billion of unadjusted FFO that we forecast over the next 12 months; and -- EUR500 million of proceeds from a bond issued in January 2012. We estimate Carrefour's liquidity needs in the next 12 months to be about EUR8.1 billion, comprising: -- EUR1.9 billion of short-term debt; -- About EUR0.1 billion of working capital outflow (excluding seasonal fluctuations); -- About EUR3.5 billion of seasonal working capital variation, which typically peaks at mid-year; -- About EUR1.6 billion of capex; -- About EUR0.3 billion of dividends; and -- About EUR0.7 billion of nonrecurring cash outflow. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Carrefour's more prudent stance on financial policy should enable the company to take the steps necessary to turn operations around while maintaining a financial structure commensurate with the current ratings. The stable outlook on Carrefour Banque mirrors that on its parent. We could lower the ratings on Carrefour if it appeared unable to maintain credit metrics in line with the levels we consider to be commensurate with a 'BBB' rating, namely FFO to debt of about 25% and debt to EBITDA of 3.0x. In our view, this could occur if the company were unable to successfully implement its restructuring program or if it once again adopts a more shareholder friendly financial policy. We could lower the ratings on Carrefour Banque if we lowered the ratings on Carrefour. We could also lower the ratings on Carrefour Banque to the level of the ratings on Carrefour if we considered that minority shareholder BNP Paribas Personal Finance's support of or interest in Carrefour Banque were weakening. We would consider a positive rating action if Carrefour sustainably reversed its operating performance, delivering improved like-for-like growth and profitability trends, and if it maintained a consistently prudent financial policy, causing adjusted FFO to debt to exceed 30% and adjusted debt to EBITDA to fall below 2.5x. We would consider a positive rating action on Carrefour Banque if we took a positive rating action on Carrefour. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+ Commercial Paper A-2 A-2 Carrefour Banque Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit BBB+/A-2 A-/A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.