Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed El Wifack Leasing's (EWL) National Long-term rating at 'BB+(tun)' and Short-term rating at 'B(tun)'. The Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable. The National senior unsecured debt rating has also been affirmed at 'BB+(tun)'. RATING DRIVERS EWL's ratings reflect its above average asset quality, adequate capitalisation and acceptable liquidity. They also factor in EWL's less sophisticated risk management tools than peers and relatively small size. Credit risk is predominant for leasing companies, and EWL has maintained acceptable asset quality even in the difficult operating environment, underlined by a below average impaired loan ratio at end-H112. The coverage of these impaired loans by provisions remains well above that of most of its peers, although provisioning policy was loosened at end-2011. Nonetheless, like most of its peers, EWL agreed to reschedule some loans in 2011 (TND13m i.e. 8.2% of gross loans at end-2011). In Fitch's view, these loans, whose grace period is now over, remain more exposed to any economic deterioration. In the prevailing environment of liquidity pressure, EWL's funding profile brings more comfort than companies that are dependent on the tiny Tunisian bond market: EWL predominantly relies on medium-term bank credit lines and maintains significant reserves of committed unused credit lines. Its annual funding needs were 55%-covered by this medium-term buffer at end-June 2012. Nonetheless, liquidity pressures have spread to the banking sector, and like other leasing companies, EWL could face increasing difficulties in finding sufficient credit lines or lines at acceptable costs, a scenario Fitch will closely monitor. Fitch considers EWL's capital base (15.7% Fitch core capital ratio at end-2011) to be adequate given its risk profile and conservative impaired loans coverage. Fitch considers that EWL's profitability is acceptable. Like other Tunisian leasing companies, EWL is exposed to the rise in refinancing costs, although its above average net interest margin should help the group to absorb this shock. The agency considers EWL will be able to maintain adequate profitability unless there is a severe deterioration in the cost of risk. SENSITIVITIES A material deterioration of EWL's asset quality, with significant impact on its profitability and capital, would likely lead to a downgrade of its ratings. A similar rating action could be taken if EWL's liquidity profile deteriorated, notably if there were constraints in sourcing credit lines from domestic banks. EWL announced on 28 April 2012 that it planned to increase its capital base by TND10m by 2013, of which TND5m will be in H212. Societe Tunisienne de Banque (STB) is EWL's main shareholder, with 21.7% of its capital at end-H112. If STB materially strengthened its share in EWL's capital, as assessed by Fitch, EWL's ratings could be upgraded. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 16 August 2011', 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 12 December 2011, 'National Ratings Methodology', dated 19 January 2011 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tun)' for National ratings in Tunisia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Evaluating Corporate Governance Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria National Ratings Criteria