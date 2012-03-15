March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
eight classes from five J.C. Penney Co. Inc.-related transactions to 'BB' from
'BB+' (see list).
Our ratings on the five transactions are dependent on our rating on the
underlying security, J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s 7.625% debentures due March 1,
2097 ('BB').
Today's rating actions reflect the March 7, 2012, lowering of our rating on
the underlying security to 'BB' from 'BB+'. We may take subsequent rating
actions on these transactions following changes in our rating assigned to the
underlying security.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available atRATINGS LOWERED
CABCO Trust for JC Penney Debentures
US$52.65 mil ser:trust certificates due 03/01/2097
Rating
Class To From
Certificates BB BB+
CorTS Trust For J.C. Penney Debentures
US$100 mil corporate-backed trust securities (CorTS) certificates
Rating
Class To From
Certificates BB BB+
Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J C Penney Debenture-Backed
Series 2006-1
US$27.5 mil
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BB BB+
A-2 BB BB+
Structured Asset Trust Unit Repackaging (SATURNS) J.C. Penney Co.
US$54.5 mil units Series 2007-1
Rating
Class To From
A BB BB+
B BB BB+
Corporate Backed Callable Trust Certificates J.C. Penney Debenture Backed
Series 2007-1 Trust
US$55 mil corporate backed callable trust certificates J.C. Penney
debentures-backed series 2007-1
Rating
Class To From
A-1 BB BB+
A-2 BB BB+