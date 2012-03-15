March 15 - -- On March 12, 2012, the Greek government issued new
March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'CCC' issue rating to new bonds issued by Greece (SD) on March 12,
2012.
The bond issuance follows the conclusion of the exchange offer on Greek-law
governed sovereign bonds, which included the retroactive application of
"collective action clauses" into the relevant bond documentation underlying
the debt exchange offer. We have assigned 'CCC' ratings to the new bonds and
GDP-linked securities.
Our sovereign credit ratings on Greece will remain at 'SD' until the exchange
of Greece's non-Greek-law governed bonds is concluded, which we understand is
to occur by April 11, 2012. Following the exchange, we will likely consider
Greece's selective default to be cured and assign a forward-looking sovereign
credit rating of 'CCC' to Greece. It is Standard & Poor's policy to reset a
sovereign credit rating for a government emerging from default at its
forward-looking estimate of creditworthiness (see Appendix B in "Sovereign
Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions," June 30, 2011). Standard &
Poor's defines "emergence from a sovereign default (short of resuming payment
on the defaulted instrument)" as the successful completion of an exchange
offer, even if the non-participating creditor debt remains unpaid. At this
time the ratings on the original Greek bonds tendered in the exchange will
also be withdrawn.
The 'CCC' rating assigned to Greece's new bonds is constrained by our view of
Greece's uncertain economic growth prospects, what we consider a weakening
political consensus for ambitious and largely unpopular reforms, and the
still-large external and fiscal debt burdens, even after the debt
restructuring is concluded. The rating also reflects our view of the sizable
implementation risks to the ambitious fiscal consolidation targets under the
second financial assistance program for Greece. Our rating on Greece is
supported by the increased average maturity of the central government debt
stock and the reduction in debt servicing costs as a result of the exchange;
and by the recapitalization of the banks, which we believe should help to
maintain domestic depositor confidence. These factors have, in our view,
reduced the risk of a second debt restructuring in the immediate future.
Our recovery rating of '4' for Greece remains unchanged, indicating an
estimated 30%-50% recovery by bondholders.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
Greece (Hellenic Republic)
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 4
