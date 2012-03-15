March 15 - -- On March 12, 2012, the Greek government issued new bonds, following the conclusion of the exchange offer on its Greek-law governed sovereign bonds. -- We have assigned our 'CCC' issue rating to the new bonds. -- Our sovereign credit ratings on Greece remain in selective default (SD), following our rating action on Feb. 27, 2012. March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'CCC' issue rating to new bonds issued by Greece (SD) on March 12, 2012. The bond issuance follows the conclusion of the exchange offer on Greek-law governed sovereign bonds, which included the retroactive application of "collective action clauses" into the relevant bond documentation underlying the debt exchange offer. We have assigned 'CCC' ratings to the new bonds and GDP-linked securities. Our sovereign credit ratings on Greece will remain at 'SD' until the exchange of Greece's non-Greek-law governed bonds is concluded, which we understand is to occur by April 11, 2012. Following the exchange, we will likely consider Greece's selective default to be cured and assign a forward-looking sovereign credit rating of 'CCC' to Greece. It is Standard & Poor's policy to reset a sovereign credit rating for a government emerging from default at its forward-looking estimate of creditworthiness (see Appendix B in "Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions," June 30, 2011). Standard & Poor's defines "emergence from a sovereign default (short of resuming payment on the defaulted instrument)" as the successful completion of an exchange offer, even if the non-participating creditor debt remains unpaid. At this time the ratings on the original Greek bonds tendered in the exchange will also be withdrawn. The 'CCC' rating assigned to Greece's new bonds is constrained by our view of Greece's uncertain economic growth prospects, what we consider a weakening political consensus for ambitious and largely unpopular reforms, and the still-large external and fiscal debt burdens, even after the debt restructuring is concluded. The rating also reflects our view of the sizable implementation risks to the ambitious fiscal consolidation targets under the second financial assistance program for Greece. Our rating on Greece is supported by the increased average maturity of the central government debt stock and the reduction in debt servicing costs as a result of the exchange; and by the recapitalization of the banks, which we believe should help to maintain domestic depositor confidence. These factors have, in our view, reduced the risk of a second debt restructuring in the immediate future. Our recovery rating of '4' for Greece remains unchanged, indicating an estimated 30%-50% recovery by bondholders. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Greece Ratings Lowered To 'SD' (Selective Default), Feb. 27, 2012 -- Retroactive Application Of Collective Action Clauses Would Constitute A Selective Default By Greece, Feb. 10, 2012 -- Long-Term Sovereign Rating On Greece Cut To 'CC' On Likely Default; Outlook Negative, July 27, 2011 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Credit FAQ: When Would A "Reprofiling" Of Sovereign Debt Constitute A Default?, June 3, 2011 -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007 RATINGS LIST New Rating Greece (Hellenic Republic) Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.