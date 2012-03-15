March 15 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 2 basis points (bps) to 199 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 15 bps to 601 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 2 bps to 131 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' tightened by 1 bp each to 173 bps and 247 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 14 bps to 424 bps, 'B' contracted by 16 bps to 651 bps, and 'CCC' contracted by 31 bps to 1,006 bps. By industry, financial institutions narrowed by 4 bps to 300 bps, and banks narrowed by 6 bps to 316 bps. Industrials contracted by 3 bps to 289 bps, and utilities contracted by 2 bps to 203 bps. Telecommunications contracted by 5 bps to 315 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 196 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 632 bps and its five-year moving average of 717 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.