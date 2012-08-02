Overview
-- U.S. payment processing service provider First Data is issuing
first-lien notes due 2020.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to the
notes.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects First Data's strong business profile and
relatively stable historical operating performance.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
issue-level rating to First Data Corp.'s proposed first-lien notes due 2020.
The recovery rating is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70% to
90%) recovery for first-lien debtholders in the event of default.
In addition, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. The
rating outlook is stable.
The proposed notes will rank equally with all of First Data's existing and
future first-lien debt. The company intends to use the proceeds from this
offering to redeem a like portion of its LIBOR+275 term loan due 2014.
Rationale
The ratings reflect First Data's capital structure and weak credit protection
measures, which we characterize as a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile
as a result of the company's 2007 LBO. The ratings also reflect the company's
leading market presence as a provider of payment processing services for
merchants and financial institutions, with high barriers to entry, significant
recurring revenues, and a broad customer base, which we characterize as a
"strong" business risk profile.
First Data reported 3% year-over-year business segment revenue growth for the
June quarter, with growth provided mainly from its domestic merchant
processing business, partly offset by modest growth in its U.S. financial
institution services and international business. We expect First Data to
offset highly competitive industry conditions, weak European macro conditions,
and pricing pressure through positive merchant processing industry conditions,
such that its segment revenues, which amounted to $6.7 billion for the last 12
months ended June 2012, continue to grow organically in the low- to mid-single
digits. We also expect EBITDA margins to continue to represent about 40% of
revenues, supported by stable merchant processing pricing and continued
revenue growth.
The company's highly leveraged financial profile reflects a debt to EBITDA
ratio (adjusted for operating leases and including holding company
payment-in-kind notes) that remains very high for the rating--in excess
of 10x as of June 30, 2011. As a result, the rating outcome exceeds the
typical one-notch deviation from the rating indicated by Standard & Poor's
business and financial risk matrix. EBITDA interest coverage is less than 1.5x
and cash flow from operations to total debt is in the low- to mid-single
digits. Given our expectations for revenue and EBITDA growth, we do not expect
material improvement in credit metrics through 2013.
Refinancing and debt exchange actions taken over the past two years represent
significant and positive steps taken by First Data to smooth and extend its
debt maturity profile. However, the transactions have not materially altered
the total amount of debt outstanding, and the company's financial profile
remains highly leveraged.
Liquidity
First Data has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed
uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include available cash and
short-term investment balances of $223 million as of June 30, 2012 (excluding
amounts included in settlement assets and amounts held outside of the U.S.
that cannot be used in the near term for general corporate purposes) and
expected positive annual discretionary cash flow.
Relevant aspects of First Data's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12
months, in part reflecting modest near-term debt maturities.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even
with a 15% decline in EBITDA from December 2011 latest-12-month levels.
-- In addition to cash balances, as of June 30, 2012, First Data had
access to a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility (of which about $45 million
was used for letters of credit as of June 30, 2012).
-- Additionally, financial flexibility is enhanced by a single debt
maintenance covenant in the first-lien credit agreement that currently
provides a significant (currently more than 30%) cushion.
-- Material acquisitions are not expected or incorporated in the current
rating.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on First Data, to
be published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects First Data's strong business profile and
relatively stable historical operating performance. Ratings improvement is
constrained by very high debt leverage for the rating, and the company's
limited capacity to reduce debt from cash flow in the near term.
We could revise the outlook to negative if revenue weakness and/or cost
pressures result in reported annual EBITDA growth below 5% in 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
First Data Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Ratings
First Data Corp.
Senior Secured
US$750 mil first-lien nts due 2020 B+
Recovery Rating 2
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
First Data Corp.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 5
Subordinated CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
