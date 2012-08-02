Overview -- In our view, the Italian water company Acquedotto Pugliese faces growing refinancing risks owing to short-term debt maturities falling due over the next 12 months to mid-2013. -- We are revising our outlook on AQP's long-term rating to negative from stable, and affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the company. -- The negative outlook is based on our opinion of AQP's refinancing risks and our negative outlook on the Republic of Italy. Rating Action On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Italy-based water utility and government-related entity Acquedotto Pugliese SpA (AQP) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-/A-3' long-term and short-term ratings on AQP. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view of AQP's growing refinancing risks owing to short-term debt maturities of EUR203 million due by mid 2013 and our anticipation of negative free operating cash flow during the period. We think the company may have difficulty fully repaying or refinancing the upcoming maturities given the current tough capital market conditions. The 'BBB-' long-term rating is based on our assessment of AQP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), our measure of the company's credit quality without extraordinary support. We also factor in our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the regional government of Apulia (not rated) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AQP in the event of financial distress. The SACP on AQP continues to reflect our assessments of its "significant" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. In our opinion, AQP's financial risk profile is supported by the benefits of marked improvement in its credit metrics in recent years, resulting from the combination of higher visibility on tariffs and successful cost containment policies. But this is more than offset by the refinancing risks that AQP currently faces. Free operating cash flow (FOCF) is also likely to be negative in 2012 and 2013, owing to high capital expenditure (capex). Under our base-case scenario, however, we anticipate that AQP will post a ratio of Standard & Poor's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt well above 30% in 2012 and 2013 (versus 41% in 2011). AQP's business risk profile continues to incorporate its monopoly position as the sole water operator in Italy's Apulia region and the company's economic and social importance for regional policy. The business risk profile will remain constrained, in our opinion, by the need to source water from neighboring areas, which involves the financially and technically challenging maintenance of a vast network. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of AQP's: -- "Important" role as the sole water operator in Italy's Apulia region and AQP's economic and social importance for the region; and -- "Strong" link with the Apulia region, which fully owns AQP. Under our criteria, any potential deterioration of the ratings on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited, BBB+/Negative/A-2) would likely weigh negatively on our assessment of the credit quality of the Apulia region, and subsequently on AQP. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-3'. We continue to assess AQP's liquidity as "adequate," under our criteria. AQP's own liquidity sources are not likely to cover projected liquidity uses by our minimum of 1.2x over the next 12 months. This reflects AQP's sizable short-term debt due by July 2013. However, we factor in the potential for extraordinary liquidity support from the Apulia region, to ensure these maturities are repaid or refinanced, and on this basis assess liquidity as adequate. We take into account the following current liquidity sources for AQP during the next 12 months: -- Access to unrestricted cash of EUR108 million as of June 2012; -- Our expectation of operating cash flow of approximately EUR108 million. We foresee the following cash uses during the same period: -- Debt maturities totaling EUR183 million over the next 12 months, maturing by the end of June 2013, and an additional EUR20 million maturing in July 2013; and -- Capital expenditure of approximately EUR130 million. AQP's bond and syndicated loan documentation contains several financial covenants. Owing to improved performance and higher visibility on EBITDA growth, we anticipate that the company will meet its annual covenant test with adequate headroom in 2012. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view of AQP's growing refinancing risks and the possibility of a downgrade if AQP doesn't take what we see as sufficient steps to improve its liquidity by the end of 2012. We could downgrade AQP if by the end of 2012 it hasn't refinanced its bank debt maturing in June and July 2013, or presented a very credible refinancing plan and financial arrangements for the refinancing or possible extension of these facilities, and if in turn we were to revise our assessment of its liquidity to "less than adequate." In this context, we could also review our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary support for AQP from the Apulia regional government. This is because in our assessment of a moderately high likelihood of support, we assume that the region would also provide extraordinary liquidity support to AQP on a timely basis. The negative outlook also reflects that on the Republic of Italy, in accordance with our methodology for rating GREs. Consequently, we would lower the rating on AQP by one notch if we were to lower the sovereign rating on the Republic of Italy by one notch, provided we maintained our assessment of AQP's SACP at the current level. We could revise the outlook stable if we see that AQP addresses its refinancing and funding issues in a timely manner, and at the same time, we revise up our assessment of its financial risk profile or business risk profile. This in turn would lead us to raise our SACP for AQP. We could also change the outlook to stable following any outlook revision to stable on Italy, provided that AQP addresses its refinancing needs satisfactorily and in a timely manner, and we continue to assess its liquidity as adequate. 