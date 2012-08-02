BRIEF-Ground International Development says FY net profit RMB70.8 million
* Fy net profit RMB70.8 million versus loss of RMB118.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Moody's rates SES S.A. commercial paper program Prime-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Requests trading halt pending announcement relating to technical achievements from studies undertaken utilising interface switching reram technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: