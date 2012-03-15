Overview -- Cary, N.C.-based directory publisher and marketing services company Dex One Corp. has amended its credit agreement to permit the company flexibility to repurchase term debt and notes at prices below face value. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Dex One to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The rating outlook is negative. -- We are also lowering our issue-level ratings on Dex Media East Inc.'s, Dex Media West Inc.'s, and R.H. Donnelley Inc.'s term loans to 'C' from 'CCC'. -- The negative outlook reflects that we expect to lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon commencement of a subpar repurchase of term debt. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Cary, N.C.-based Dex One Corp. and related entities to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The rating outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on Dex Media East's $696 million outstanding term loan, Dex Media West's $320 million outstanding term loan, and R.H. Donnelley Inc.'s $958 million outstanding term loan due 2014 to 'C' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating on these loans remains at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also lowered our rating on Dex One Corp.'s subordinated $300 million notes due 2017 to 'C' from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating action reflects our view that Dex One Corp.'s credit agreement amendment, which allows subpar repurchases of its term debt and subordinated notes beginning March 9, 2012, suggests a high probability of subpar buybacks. The term loan and subordinated notes are trading at a very significant discount to the par values, providing the company an economic incentive to pursue a subpar buyback. Under Standard & Poor's criteria, we would view these subpar buybacks as tantamount to a default and lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon commencement of a subpar repurchase of term debt. We view Dex One's rising debt leverage, low debt trading levels, weak operating outlook, and declining discretionary cash flow as indications of financial distress. We see significant risks of continued structural and cyclical decline in the print directory sector. Structural risks are manifested in increased competition from online and other distribution channels as small business advertising expands across a greater number of marketing channels. Under our base-case scenario, we expect Dex One's 2012 revenue and EBITDA to show a mid-teens percentage and high-teens to low-20% rate drop, respectively, reflecting ongoing advertising declines due to a continued shift toward efficient digital platforms. Despite good growth in online bookings, which amount to about 20% of total bookings, we believe that total bookings will continue to decline at a mid-teens percentage rate. Key to our view is that we do not believe digital booking growth will offset print booking declines because Dex One has not been able to convert a significant portion of its print customer relationships into digital customers. As a result, we expect the EBITDA margin will deteriorate at an increasing rate, leverage will continue to rise, and discretionary cash flow will contract further. Pro forma for the company's debt restructuring (eliminating the effect of GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) accounting after restructuring), revenues declined 17.5% and EBITDA fell 10.8% in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011 year over year. This was largely because of customer attrition, reduced advertiser renewals, and negative secular trends affecting directories. Though Dex One has reduced costs, the EBITDA margin fell to 42% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 45%. Dex One's adjusted debt to EBITDA rose to 4.2x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 3.5x a year ago, mainly due to EBITDA declines. We expect leverage to increase in 2012 to almost 5x, as we don't think debt repayments will offset EBITDA declines. Liquidity In our view, Dex One has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to support its capital structure, primarily because of the company's inability to repay its debt at par. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had cash balances of $257.9 million, but its discretionary cash flow for the year was 71% of the 2010 figure. Standard & Poor's expects that Dex One's discretionary cash flow will decline over the next two to three years as weak operating trends continue to pressure revenue. Given the current cash balances and current trading levels of the company's debt, we feel that management has a strong incentive to take out debt at prices below par. Amortization of the term loans is significant over the next two years. The term loans mature in October 2014, and the notes mature in 2017. We believe there is significant risk surrounding the company's ability to refinance the full face value of its 2014 maturing debt. Dex One could use some of its cash flow to buy back debt below par, given current trading levels. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery analysis on Dex One, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that upon commencement of a subpar repurchase of term debt, we expect to lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) and the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities affected by the sub par buyback to 'D'. Shortly after completing the subpar buyback we expect to raise the corporate credit rating to a level that accurately reflects the ongoing credit risk of the company. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Dex One Corp. Dex Media East Inc. Dex Media Inc. R.H. Donnelley Inc. Dex Media West Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Dex Media East Inc. Dex Media West Inc. R.H. Donnelley Inc. Senior Secured C CCC Recovery Rating 5 5 Dex One Corp. Subordinated C CCC- Recovery Rating 6 6