Aug 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that General Motors Co.'s (GM; BB+/Stable/--) second-quarter 2012 results, announced today, do not affect our rating or outlook on the company. Automotive free operating cash generation was $1.7 billion, well below 2011, on lower earnings, the impact of working capital, and higher capital spending. Liquidity of $38.5 billion remains comfortably above our assumption of more than $30 billion.

The second-quarter total automotive adjusted EBIT margin (5.1%) was consistent with our assumption for ongoing margins of about mid-single digits. The North America margin (8.6%) was also consistent with our long-term assumption of upper-single digits. The North American region continues to account for nearly all adjusted EBIT in the quarter, as GM Europe reported another loss, GM South America reported a small loss, and GM International was modestly profitable.

We continue to monitor the very weak economic outlook for Europe (GM's production was down 29.4% year over year in the second quarter) and the prospects that GM's heightened management focus and initiatives in Europe can reduce losses. In North America, we are watching the ability of GM and other automakers to maintain discipline regarding production, inventory levels, and incentives. We currently expect U.S. light-vehicle sales of 14.1 million units in 2012, up about 11% from 2011 levels.

Despite challenges in Europe, we continue to view GM's prospects for 2012 as manageably above our articulated threshold for a possible downgrade: Reduced prospects for overall profitable and cash-positive results, or if GM uses a substantial amount of cash in its automotive operations in any quarter and the reasons for that cash use seemed likely to persist.