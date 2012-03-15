March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Ford Motor Co.'s $9.3 billion revolving credit facilities consisting of about $300 million due Nov. 2013 and $9.0 billion due November 2015. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '1' on both revolving credit facilities, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The facilities replace Ford's existing revolving credit facilities. The credit facilities are guaranteed by Ford's principal U.S. subsidiaries and secured by a lien on substantially all personal property owned by Ford and the guarantors. The BB+/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on the Michigan-based automaker reflects, among other things, Ford's prospects for generating free cash flow and profits in its global automotive manufacturing business because of improvement in its U.S. competitive position, but also challenges in Europe and substantial underfunded post retirement obligations. We assume that Ford can sustain its pretax EBIT margin in the mid-single digit area in total for automotive operations, and avoid large losses in Europe. For further details please see our report on Ford Motor Co., publish March 14, 2012, and our recover report, to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Automaker Industry, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATING LIST Ford Motor Co. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $300 mil. revolving notes due 2013 BBB Recovery rating 1 $9.0 bil. revolving notes due 2015 BBB Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.