Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on J.C.
Penney Co., Inc. and J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. to 'BB-' from
'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this press release.
The ratings downgrades reflect Fitch's concern that top line is likely to remain
materially negative going into the critical back-to-school and holiday seasons
when promotional events tend to pick up to drive traffic. J.C. Penney continues
to struggle in terms of moving toward a more everyday value strategy with
significantly reduced promotions.
The recent revisions around the promotional stance and messaging could further
exacerbate traffic trends, and gross margins could be impacted by the need to
clear out any excess merchandise. In addition, the overall sales environment for
moderate department stores remains soft as reflected in second quarter sales
performance. Fitch therefore does not see any catalyst that would lead to an
improving trend versus J.C. Penney's first quarter reported results (18.9%
negative comparable store sales).
Fitch expects gross margin in 2012 will be worse than 2011 levels (of 37.2% of
sales excluding any one-time charges, the lowest level over the last decade,
versus an average of 39% between 2005 and 2010), and selling, general and
administrative expense (SG&A) to decline over 10% in dollar terms.
As a result, Fitch expects 2012 EBITDA to be $600 to $650 million and leverage
is expected to be in the mid-5.0x range (these figures exclude non-cash pension
expense, stock-based compensation and restructuring charges).
The jury remains out on whether J.C. Penney has done some irrevocable damage or
whether it can begin to turn around faltering sales and sustainably improve the
profitability of its business once it gets through this transformational year
and 'rebases' its revenue level. The company's new merchandise and upgraded
stores, along with its pricing strategy, would have to resonate with both its
core and new customers to gain top line traction.
Fitch expects that sales trends could remain in the negative low single digit
range in 2013 and gross margin to be between 37%-37.5% (still below the
normalized 39% range the company should realize if inventory is appropriately
aligned to sales expectations). This would lead to leverage in the high 4.0x
range. Stabilization in sales trends and gross margin in the 39% range could see
leverage improve to the mid-3x range although Fitch is not building this into
its expectations currently unless it starts seeing evidence of positive traction
early next year.
Liquidity is expected to remain adequate to fund its investments (including an
undrawn $1.5 billion credit facility) and Fitch assumes working capital to be
cash neutral for the year. Fitch does not expect J.C. Penney will need to draw
on its credit facility to fund working capital this year and expects year-end
cash balance to be in excess of $1.0 billion. This assumes negative free cash
flow of about $500 million and the recent debt maturity paydown of $230 million.
The company will have no debt maturities prior to Oct. 2015 (and maturities
between 2015 - 2018 are $200 million - $300 million annually).
The company's cost savings (projected at $900 million annually), the dividend
cut, and the monetization of non-core assets should support the company's
liquidity position.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
A negative rating action would occur if J.C. Penney is unable to stabilize its
top line sometime in 2013 and profitability remains pressured leading to
leverage over 5.0x.
A change in Outlook to Stable or a Positive Rating action would occur if top
line starts to stabilize and the company realizes more normalized gross margin
levels, pushing EBITDA to over $1.0 billion.
Fitch has downgraded the ratings on J.C. Penney as follows:
J.C. Penney Co., Inc.
--IDR to 'BB- from 'BB+'.
J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.
--IDR to 'BB- from 'BB+';
--$1.5 billion senior secured bank credit facility to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--$2.9 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BB-' from 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.