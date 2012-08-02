Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on J.C. Penney Co., Inc. and J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The ratings downgrades reflect Fitch's concern that top line is likely to remain materially negative going into the critical back-to-school and holiday seasons when promotional events tend to pick up to drive traffic. J.C. Penney continues to struggle in terms of moving toward a more everyday value strategy with significantly reduced promotions. The recent revisions around the promotional stance and messaging could further exacerbate traffic trends, and gross margins could be impacted by the need to clear out any excess merchandise. In addition, the overall sales environment for moderate department stores remains soft as reflected in second quarter sales performance. Fitch therefore does not see any catalyst that would lead to an improving trend versus J.C. Penney's first quarter reported results (18.9% negative comparable store sales). Fitch expects gross margin in 2012 will be worse than 2011 levels (of 37.2% of sales excluding any one-time charges, the lowest level over the last decade, versus an average of 39% between 2005 and 2010), and selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) to decline over 10% in dollar terms. As a result, Fitch expects 2012 EBITDA to be $600 to $650 million and leverage is expected to be in the mid-5.0x range (these figures exclude non-cash pension expense, stock-based compensation and restructuring charges). The jury remains out on whether J.C. Penney has done some irrevocable damage or whether it can begin to turn around faltering sales and sustainably improve the profitability of its business once it gets through this transformational year and 'rebases' its revenue level. The company's new merchandise and upgraded stores, along with its pricing strategy, would have to resonate with both its core and new customers to gain top line traction. Fitch expects that sales trends could remain in the negative low single digit range in 2013 and gross margin to be between 37%-37.5% (still below the normalized 39% range the company should realize if inventory is appropriately aligned to sales expectations). This would lead to leverage in the high 4.0x range. Stabilization in sales trends and gross margin in the 39% range could see leverage improve to the mid-3x range although Fitch is not building this into its expectations currently unless it starts seeing evidence of positive traction early next year. Liquidity is expected to remain adequate to fund its investments (including an undrawn $1.5 billion credit facility) and Fitch assumes working capital to be cash neutral for the year. Fitch does not expect J.C. Penney will need to draw on its credit facility to fund working capital this year and expects year-end cash balance to be in excess of $1.0 billion. This assumes negative free cash flow of about $500 million and the recent debt maturity paydown of $230 million. The company will have no debt maturities prior to Oct. 2015 (and maturities between 2015 - 2018 are $200 million - $300 million annually). The company's cost savings (projected at $900 million annually), the dividend cut, and the monetization of non-core assets should support the company's liquidity position. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION A negative rating action would occur if J.C. Penney is unable to stabilize its top line sometime in 2013 and profitability remains pressured leading to leverage over 5.0x. A change in Outlook to Stable or a Positive Rating action would occur if top line starts to stabilize and the company realizes more normalized gross margin levels, pushing EBITDA to over $1.0 billion. Fitch has downgraded the ratings on J.C. Penney as follows: J.C. Penney Co., Inc. --IDR to 'BB- from 'BB+'. J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. --IDR to 'BB- from 'BB+'; --$1.5 billion senior secured bank credit facility to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; --$2.9 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.