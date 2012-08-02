Overview
-- Improving operating performance at U.S.-based Berry Plastics Corp.
continues to support a gradually improving financial profile.
-- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming our
'B-' corporate credit rating on Berry Plastics Corp.
-- We also affirmed the issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's
first-lien senior secured debt, second-lien, subordinated debt, and its parent
company's senior unsecured debt.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation of improving operating
trends and a strengthening of the financial profile and adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Berry Plastics Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
We also affirmed the issue-level and recovery ratings on Berry's first-lien
senior secured debt rated at 'B' (one notch above the corporate credit rating)
with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of a substantial
recovery (70%-90%) in the event of a payment default. We rate Berry's
second-lien and subordinated debt and its parent company's senior unsecured
debt 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with recovery
ratings of '6', which indicate our expectation of a negligible recovery
(0%-10%).
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation of improving operating trends
supported by stable volumes and manageable raw material costs. The company's
focus on cost reduction initiatives, production efficiencies, and the
reduction of lag time in passing raw material costs to customers also support
these trends. We expect these favorable trends will support improving credit
measures, adequate liquidity, and positive free cash flow generation, which
could warrant a modestly higher rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Evansville, Ind.-based plastic
packaging producer Berry Plastics Corp. reflect the risks associated with its
high debt leverage and growth-via-acquisition strategy, as well as its "fair"
business risk profile. Berry is a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging
products for relatively stable dairy, food, beverage, health care, and other
consumer product applications. It also manufactures flexible packaging
products, some of which serve more-cyclical end markets.
Berry is a leading supplier of plastic injection-molded and thermoformed
open-top containers, aerosol overcaps, drinking cups, housewares, and closures
for the food, beverage, and health-care industries. EBITDA margins in the
rigid-packaging business have been attractive at 15%-20%. Berry's flexible
packaging offerings include various plastic film and adhesive products, such
as institutional can liners, plastic sheeting, retail trash bags, stretch
films, shrink films, and tapes. Berry's EBITDA margins in flexible packaging
are much lower than those for rigid products, averaging 5%-10%. Some exposure
to cyclical end markets (including industrial, building products, and retail)
and historically slower cost pass-through make the flexible-packaging business
less predictable than the consumer- and food-oriented rigid-packaging
operations.
In recent quarters, headcount and other cost reductions, improved
manufacturing efficiency, quicker pass-through of raw material cost, and
Berry's exit from some low-margin business have contributed to higher
operating profitability. In fact, trailing-12-month EBITDA margins
strengthening to about 14% currently from about 13% a year ago. This, together
with good working capital management and lower capital spending, has resulted
in improved free operating cash flow despite some base volume declines during
the past few quarters. Given the slow pace of the U.S. economic recovery, we
believe the company faces weak consumer demand, competitive market conditions,
and the potential for further volume declines in certain cyclical end markets.
Our base case assumes that sales and EBITDA in fiscal 2012 will moderately
rise from 2011 levels, with increasing volumes resulting from the company's
Rexam acquisition and expected manageable raw material costs in the second
half of 2012. We expect working capital to be a moderate use of cash, which
should continue to support modest free operating cash flow.
The financial risk profile remains highly leveraged. Based on our scenario
forecasts, we expect leverage to be more than 6x and a ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of approximately 7% for 2012. Based on
our scenario forecast, we expect leverage to improve toward 6x and the
company's FFO to total adjusted debt to improve to 9%-10% in the next few
years. We expect this ratio to be about 5%-8% to maintain the current ratings.
The company could also launch an IPO in the second half of 2012, which Berry
could potentially use to reduce debt. We could modestly raise the rating in
the near-term if such a transaction occurred and if debt reduction was
material enough. Private equity firms Apollo Management L.P. and Graham
Partners, as well as Goldman Sachs and management, own Berry.
Liquidity
We regard Berry's liquidity as "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, Berry had
about $32 million in cash and $417 million available under its $650 million
asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in 2016 (or earlier if certain
debt is not repaid or refinanced). This facility has no maintenance covenants
unless availability falls below 10% of the facility amount or borrowing base,
which we do not expect to occur in the foreseeable future. Berry has no large
maturities until September 2014, when approximately $211 million of
second-priority senior secured notes is due. Maturities increase significantly
in 2015.
Our assessment of Berry's liquidity as adequate reflects the following
expectations:
-- Even if working capital unexpectedly becomes a significant use of
cash, sources of liquidity should exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the
next year; and
-- Net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%
Recovery analysis
We rate Berry's first-lien senior secured debt 'B' (one notch above the
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our
expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. Berry's second-lien and subordinated debt and its parent company's
senior unsecured debt are rated 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit
rating), with recovery ratings of '6', which indicate our expectation of a
negligible (0%-10%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our
recovery report on Berry, published after this report, on RatingsDirect).
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that modest free cash generation
will result in gradual deleveraging that will improve the financial profile.
If economic conditions and consumer demand gradually improve, operating
performance meets our expectations, and Berry doesn't undertake any leveraging
acquisitions, then we believe credit metrics could strengthen sufficiently to
warrant an upgrade during the next 12 months. The outlook does not incorporate
unexpected debt funded acquisitions or raw material spikes in the next few
quarters. We could raise the ratings by one notch if adjusted debt to EBITDA
improves to and seems likely to remain at about 6x or lower and if FFO to
total adjusted debt is about 9%-10% consistently through a business cycle.
A downgrade seems unlikely at this time, given the relative stability of most
of Berry's end markets, sufficient liquidity, in our view, to handle working
capital swings, and our belief that additional large leveraging acquisitions
are unlikely.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Berry Plastics Corp.
Berry Plastics Group Inc.
Corporate credit rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Berry Plastics Corp.
Senior secured B
Recovery rating 2
Senior secured CCC
Recovery rating 6
Subordinated CCC
Recovery rating 6
Berry Plastics Group Inc.
Senior unsecured CCC
Recovery rating 6