Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s (ACGL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and the ratings on ACGL's senior unsecured notes and preferred shares at 'A-' and 'BBB', respectively. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of ACGL's various subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of ACGL's ratings reflects the company's consistently strong run rate profitability, low financial leverage, strong interest and preferred dividend coverage and well managed reserve risk. The ratings also reflect potential volatility from large catastrophe-related events, potential adverse development due to the relatively large proportion of its reserves derived from longer duration casualty lines of business, and anticipated challenges in the overall competitive but generally improving property/casualty market rate environment. ACGL posted net income of $370 million for the first six months of 2012, improved from net income of $109 million for the first six months of 2011 due to more modest catastrophe losses thus far in 2012. ACGL's GAAP combined ratio was 88.6% in the first six months of 2012 compared to 98.3% for full year 2011, which included 15.4 points for catastrophe losses from the Japanese and New Zealand earthquakes, Thailand flooding, U.S. storms, and Hurricane Irene. Excluding the impact of catastrophes (2.1 points) and favorable reserve development (8.3 points), ACGL's combined ratio for the first six months of 2012 was 94.8%, up from 93.7% for full year 2011. ACGL's equity credit adjusted financial leverage ratio was a very modest 7.9% at June 30, 2012, down slightly from 8.2% at year-end 2011. ACGL's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage improved to a very strong 11.2 times (x) through the first six months of 2012, following 6.2x in 2011, as earnings returned to more normal levels with reduced catastrophes thus far in 2012. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include sizable adverse prior year reserve development that caused Fitch to question ACGL's better than peer underwriting results and lower than peer underwriting volatility. In addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or equity-credit adjusted financial leverage above 25% could generate negative rating pressure. Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term given ACGL's current business profile and challenges in the competitive property/casualty market rate environment. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long term include continued favorable underwriting results in line with higher rated property/casualty (re)insurer peers; material improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity and assets to equity) to more overcapitalized levels; and enhanced competitive positioning, while maintaining run-rate earnings and low earnings volatility. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Arch Capital Group, Ltd. --IDR 'A'; --$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'A-'; --$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'. Arch Reinsurance Ltd. Arch Reinsurance Company Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited Arch Insurance Company Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company Arch Specialty Insurance Company Arch Indemnity Insurance Company Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited --IFS 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Insurance Rating Methodology (Sept. 22, 2011).