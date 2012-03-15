March 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'B-/RR4' rating to MGM Resort
International's (MGM) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. The Rating
Outlook is Stable, and Fitch will consider positive rating action, likely in the
form of an Outlook revision, in upcoming quarters. A full list of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
The transaction follows February's amend and extend transaction, which extended
$1.8 billion in credit facility commitments until February 2015. The proceeds
from the notes will repay a portion of the $965 million that is owed to the term
loan lenders as of March 14, 2014 that did not extend as part of the February
2012 amend and extend transaction.
Fitch views the proposed transaction favorably as it further addresses MGM's
steep maturity schedule. Combined with the recently announced Macau dividends
($204 million in proceeds) and $836 million in proceeds from the notes issued in
January, the transaction should address all maturities through 2013 and at least
the bulk of the amount outstanding on the non-extended facility coming due in
February 2014. Additional potential sources include $188 million in the Borgata
divestiture trust, future Macau dividends and free cash flow (FCF) generated by
the domestic group.
Fitch expects the domestic group to generate between $50 million - $150 million
per year in FCF over the next two years. Free cash flow prospects of the
domestic group has improved with the reduced pricing on the extended $1.8
billion portion of the credit facility, with the LIBOR floor being reduced by
100 basis points and potential to improve pricing by providing the extended bank
group with additional collateral. Also the pricing on the refinancing notes
issued thus far, particularly on the 8.625% notes issued in January, has been
better than what Fitch assumed in its prior base case scenario.
Any upcoming decision by Fitch to revise the Outlook to Positive would hinge on
the Las Vegas recovery remaining undisturbed and MGM Macau trends remaining
solid following the LVS' Cotai Central Phase I opening in second-quarter 2012.
However, Fitch believes that financial and strategic policies are likely to
become more aggressive with the recent improvement in the credit profile, which
could constrain the positive rating momentum.
An Outlook revision to Positive would mean there is a good likelihood that Fitch
would upgrade MGM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' over a 12-24
month horizon from the time of the revision. Over this horizon MGM's project
plans in Cotai and Massachusetts should become more firm, and Fitch's base case
projects MGM's FCF profile (including Macau dividends) will improve further,
thus providing the domestic group with meaningful capacity to deleverage.
An upgrade in the near term (6-12 months) is unlikely due to MGM's still
uncomfortably high leverage. The domestic credit group's leverage as of Dec. 31,
2011 is 10.6 times (x). With Macau consolidated (minus minority interest) and
giving credit for distributions from unconsolidated entities (mostly Grand
Victoria in Elgin) leverage is more manageable but still high relative to a 'B'
category IDR at 8.8x. MGM's FCF profile, while expected to improve, remains weak
and is susceptible to a reversal in current trends.
Fitch currently rates MGM as follows:
--IDR 'B-';
--Senior secured notes due 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2020 'BB-/RR1';
--Senior credit facility 'B/RR3';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR4';
--Convertible senior notes due 2015 'B-/RR4';
--Senior subordinated notes 'CC/RR6'.