March 15 - Overview -- We forecast U.S. private prison operator Corrections Corp. of America's financial ratios will improve from a combination of debt reduction and, to a lesser extent, profit growth. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including our 'BB' corporate credit rating, and revising our outlook to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects our forecast for financial ratios to potentially improve to levels indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile over the next year. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on Nashville-based Corrections Corp. of America (CCA) and revised the outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level ratings on the company's 6.25% senior unsecured notes due 2013, 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2014, and 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2017. The recovery ratings on the notes remain at '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. We do not rate the company's $785 million revolving credit facility due 2016. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about $1.2 billion in reported debt outstanding. Rationale The outlook revision to positive from stable reflects Standard & Poor's forecast for financial ratios to improve to levels indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile (based on our criteria) over the next year if the company's operating performance continues at its current levels and if it maintains its current financial policies. The speculative-grade ratings on CCA reflect our assessment that the company's business risk profile continues to be "fair" and its financial risk profile remains "significant" (based on our criteria). Our financial risk assessment incorporates our forecast for financial ratios to potentially improve to levels indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile over the next year, which is predicated on our expectation for management's financial policies to remain moderate. We forecast the following credit metrics for CCA: -- Adjusted total debt to EBITDA will improve to the mid-2x area; -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will improve to the mid- to high-20% area; -- Adjusted total debt to capital will improve the low-40% area through 2013; and -- Financial ratios indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile include adjusted total debt to EBITDA between 2x and 3x, FFO to total debt between 30% and 45%, and adjusted total debt to capital between 35% and 45%. Our business risk assessment incorporates our analysis that we believe the company will remain dependent on a concentrated base of customers from the state and federal levels of the U.S. government. Ongoing government budget deficit issues are the principal constraining factor to our business risk assessment. We believe ongoing budget deficit issues will restrict meaningful organic growth through at least 2013. Principal economic factors considered in our company forecast include weak economic growth, high unemployment, and ongoing government budget deficits over the next several years. More specifically, Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013, the unemployment rate remaining above 8% through 2013, and a Federal budget deficit of over $1 trillion in 2012 and nearly $800 billion in 2013. Considering these economic forecast items, our forecast for the company's operating performance is as follows: -- Core revenue growth in the low-single-digit percent area, which assumes continued pricing pressure and no significant contract reductions or losses; -- Gross margin remaining consistent with historical levels, given a continued focus on cost containment and cost-reduction initiatives to offset pricing pressure; -- General & administrative expenses growing faster than revenue growth, as recent wage increases will anniversary during 2012 and officer turnover slightly increases; -- These revenue and expense assumptions lead to adjusted EBITDA margin remaining at about 26% through 2013; -- Capital expenditures of about $180 million per year in 2012 and 2013, much higher than management's 2012 estimate provided during the fourth-quarter 2011 earnings call. Our estimate assumes additional facility acquisitions take place, similar to the Lake Erie facility purchase in late 2011. There are many variables associated with potential facility purchases, so we therefore recognize the potential for actual capital expenditures to differ greatly--higher or lower--from our estimate; -- Debt reduction occurs if capital expenditures remain at our current estimates, allowing adjusted leverage to improve by about 0.2x to 0.3x but we note the possibility that debt reduction may not occur, especially if capital expenditures meaningfully exceed our current estimate; -- Annual dividends of about $80 million per year, based on recent shares outstanding, with the first quarterly dividend to be paid in June 2012; -- No further share repurchases, which is supported by the company's recent announcement that its share repurchase program has been terminated in conjunction with the dividend plan; and -- We forecast annual free cash flow of about $120 million, before the company pays a cash dividend of about $80 million. We expect the company's financial policies will remain moderate. We will monitor those policies in light of recent actions, including the increased debt capacity afforded from the refinancing of the revolving credit facility and the dividend announcement. In January 2012, the company refinanced its revolving credit facility, increasing the size to $785 million from $450 million and extending the maturity to December 2016 from December 2012. The company used proceeds to repay existing debt, including $335 million of the 6.25% $375 million senior notes due March 2013. We note the potential for the company to use revolver availability or seek an incremental loan commitment to help finance potential facility purchases. To quantify the potential financial ratio impact from the increased debt capacity, adjusted total debt to EBITDA would increase to about 3.3x if the company were to fully draw the revolver and would increase to about 3.5x if it received the full incremental loan commitment. In February 2012, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, with the first payment to be made in June 2012. Based on recent shares outstanding, the annual cash dividend will be about $80 million. We forecast the company will be able to pay the dividend from internally generated cash flows, assuming actual capital expenditures do not meaningfully exceed our current forecast. The company terminated its share repurchase program as a result of the dividend plan, which helped to confirm a moderate financial policy. We believe the company's financial policies will remain moderate, but we recognize the potential for those policies to become more aggressive. At this time, we do not expect adjusted total debt to EBITDA will significantly exceed 3x, even under a more aggressive financial policy. CCA depends on a concentrated customer base. The company's top four customers account for more than 50% of total revenue and the top 10 customers account for more than 80% of total revenue. Federal customers, including the U.S. Marshals, Bureau of Prisons, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, account for more than 40% of revenue. Top state customers, including California, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, and Hawaii, account for about 40% of total revenue. Ongoing budget deficit issues make high customer concentration a notable risk factor. Overcrowding in public correctional facilities is clearly an opportunity for CCA, as well as the overall private corrections industry. Federal prison capacity is about 136% and several state systems are operating above 100% capacity. We believe overcrowding will continue as cash-constrained government agencies are unlikely to build new capacity. The limiting factor is that the government may choose to alleviate overcrowding through early inmate release, reduced or eliminated sentencing/parole, or other alternative methods. Another factor limiting the opportunity to address overcrowding with the use of private correctional facilities involves the related political controversy and public resistance. Private prison operators are currently only responsible for about 9% of incarcerated adults in the U.S., and this penetration rate has not meaningfully changed over the past few years. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "adequate" (based on our criteria). We expect the company's cash sources will exceed its cash uses over the next 24 months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, and will remain positive over the next 24 months. -- We forecast positive net cash sources over the next 12 months, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We expect EBITDA cushion under the total leverage, secured leverage, and interest coverage financial maintenance covenants will remain sufficient. -- The debt maturity profile is manageable. The next maturity is the 6.25% $375 million senior notes due March 2013; the company indicates it repaid $335 million of these notes with the proceeds from the recent revolving credit facility refinancing. The remaining senior notes are due in 2014 and in 2017. The revolving credit facility is due in 2016. We calculate total liquidity was more than $210 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, which included about $157 million of revolver availability and $56 million of cash. We forecast free cash flow will be about $120 million per year in 2012 and 2013, which incorporates our expectation for minimal working capital growth and capital expenditures of about $180 million per year. We estimate maintenance capital expenditures are less than $50 million per year. Our free cash flow forecast is subject to great volatility given the many variables associated with the portion of the company's capital expenditures allocated for facility purchases. We forecast annual cash dividends of about $80 million per year given recent common shares outstanding and the company's intent to discontinue its share repurchase program in conjunction with the announcement of the dividend plan. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on CCA, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The outlook is positive, which reflects our forecast for financial ratios to potentially improve to levels indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile over the next year. The outlook also incorporates our expectation for ongoing U.S. government budget deficit issues to restrict meaningful core revenue growth through at least 2013, which is constraining our business risk profile assessment at fair. We could raise our ratings if financial ratios improve to levels indicative of an intermediate financial risk profile, including adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x. Based on fourth-quarter fiscal 2011 results, EBITDA growth of 15% or debt reduction of $175 million is necessary for adjusted leverage to reach 2.5x. -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, published September 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, published April 28, 2011 