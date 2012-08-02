Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following State of
Minnesota general obligation (GO) bonds:
--$422,000,000 GO state various purpose bonds series 2012A;
--$234,000,000 GO state trunk highway bonds series 2012B;
--$2,500,000 GO taxable state bonds series 2012C.
The bonds are expected to sell through competitive bid on Aug. 7, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$5.2 billion outstanding state GO bonds at 'AA+';
--$142 million outstanding St. Paul Port Authority (State of Minnesota Office
Building) lease revenue bonds at 'AA'.
Bond payments on the lease revenue bonds require state legislative
appropriation, resulting in a rating one notch below the state's GO rating.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The series 2012 bonds are general obligations of the State of Minnesota, to
which its full faith, credit, and taxing powers are pledged. In addition, per
the state constitution, payment of trunk highway bonds is a first charge on
money coming into the state trunk highway fund, which receives a share of taxes
on motor vehicles and motor vehicle fuels.
Per the state constitution, the state auditor is required to levy an annual tax
on all taxable property in an amount that, when combined with balances on hand
in the debt service fund, will pay principal and interest due on GO bonds
through July 1 of the second ensuing year. A state property tax has not been
required for this purpose since 1966. As the deposit to the debt service fund is
made on Dec. 1 of each year, this provision results in debt service being funded
well in advance of payment dates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--SOLID ECONOMIC PROFILE: Minnesota's economy is balanced and wealth indicators
are positive.
--BELOW-AVERAGE LIABILITY BURDEN: The state's debt levels are on the lower end
of the moderate range, with rapid amortization of GO debt. On a combined basis,
the burden of debt and unfunded pension liabilities is below average for states
rated by Fitch, and other post-employment benefit obligations are minimal.
--IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION: Minnesota's revenue structure is subject to
volatility, and revenue performance in the recovery has meaningfully improved
following a period of sharp declines. The state relied on non-recurring
budget-balancing measures over the course of the recession, including with the
budget for the current biennium, but positive budget variances have allowed for
the replenishment of reserves to full policy funding levels and reduced
projected gaps to be addressed for the biennium that begins July 1, 2013.
CREDIT PROFILE
Minnesota's 'AA+' GO rating reflects the state's solid debt structure, a
broad-based economy with above-average wealth levels, and a track record of
management that is sensitive to changes in the state's fiscal environment, with
regular reviews of revenue forecasts. Recent budgets have included a large
amount of non-recurring measures, particularly school aid shifts, and the
budgeting environment in the state has become increasingly contentious, as
evidenced most recently by the negotiations surrounding the budget for the
current fiscal 2012-2013 biennium that resulted in delayed budget adoption and a
20-day partial state government shutdown. However, financial results since the
recession are significantly improved, with spending under budget and revenues
exceeding estimates. Pursuant to established state law, resulting balances have
been applied to once again fund reserves to their policy targets and begin to
reverse the payment deferrals to school districts that have been a key part of
budget balancing for the state.
The state has established debt policies. A net tax-supported debt burden of
approximately $6.6 billion after this sale equals 2.7% of personal income, on
the lower end of the moderate range. Amortization remains rapid, as about 70% of
GO bonds, which equal about 90% of net tax-supported debt, mature within 10
years. Pension funding is adequate, and in the 2010 session the state passed
pension reform that increased employee contributions and reduced benefits,
affecting both current employees and retirees. The state has very limited
retiree health benefits. On a combined basis, the burden of net tax-supported
debt and adjusted unfunded pension obligations as a percentage of personal
income is well below the median for U.S. states rated by Fitch.
The state may issue up to $800 million in appropriation-backed debt later this
year to refund $757 million in tobacco securitization debt issued in 2011 for
budget relief; the goal of the refunding would be to achieve debt service
savings. In addition, the state plans to issue about $348 million in debt to
fund its portion of a new stadium for the Minnesota Vikings, the debt service
for which is expected to be funded from increased gaming revenues. These
issuances would not materially affect the state's debt ratios, and the risk of
underperformance of expanded gaming revenues will be offset by a newly created
stadium reserve fund.
Minnesota's economy is broad based and resembles that of the nation, although
the manufacturing sector is somewhat more important in the state than the
national average. The state experienced job losses in line with the U.S. in the
recent recession, with a 4.7% decline between 2007 and 2010 compared to a 5.6%
drop for the nation. The state has seen year-over-year employment increases in
each month since August 2010, with June 2012 growth of 1.3% matching the U.S.
increase. Minnesota's unemployment rate historically has been well below that of
the nation; the June 2012 rate of 5.6% (seasonally adjusted) was 68% of the U.S.
rate. Wealth levels remain above average. Minnesota has the 11th highest
personal income per capita of the states, at 107% of the U.S. in 2011.
In line with the economic downturn, Minnesota experienced significant weakness
in economic and revenue performance through fiscal 2010. Revenue forecasts were
revised downward repeatedly and the state depleted its budget reserve fund.
Large budget gaps were resolved primarily through payment deferrals to school
districts and use of federal stimulus funds. As a result, the state faced a
large budget gap for the fiscal 2012-2013 biennium that began on July 1, 2012,
despite a trend of economic and revenue improvement.
The gap to be addressed for the fiscal 2012-2013 biennium was estimated at $5
billion including full repayment of the $1.4 billion in school aid payment
shifts employed to balance the prior biennial budget, and $3.6 billion assuming
that such payments would be made only as surplus funds become available. The
latter option had been the state's practice in past downturns and is required by
law.
The final budget for the current biennium, which was finalized on July 20th, did
not repay the school payment shift. The solutions to close the gap included
ongoing spending reductions totaling about $1.9 billion, additional school aid
payment delays, and $640 million in deficit financing in the form of tobacco
settlement securitization.
With spending coming in below estimates and continued revenue recovery, the
state's financial position has materially improved since budget adoption.
Reserves are once again funded to policy maximums and the outyear gap forecast
has been reduced. With reserves replenished to $1 billion (5.8% of fiscal year
2013 expenditures), pursuant to state law the school district payment deferrals
have begun to be repaid.
The state carries a general fund GAAP deficit that reflects the payment
deferrals. Although deferred payment obligations will continue to be a drag on
the state's finances, Fitch notes that Minnesota has a solid history of
rebuilding reserves and repaying deferrals to school districts following
downturns, and that this pattern is playing out once again. The state reports
that an additional $2.4 billion will be needed to fully reverse payment shifts
employed in the downturn.
Minnesota reviews its economic and revenue forecasts in February and November of
each year. Recent results have been in excess of forecasts. The state currently
estimates tax revenue up 3.3% in fiscal 2012 and 3.9% in fiscal 2013 following
growth of 11.1% in fiscal 2011. These estimates include assumed personal income
tax growth of 4.6% and 6.4% and sales tax growth of 5% and 2.5%, respectively.
Personal income tax revenues make up about half of all general fund tax
revenues, and sales tax revenues another 30%.
The Minnesota constitution prohibits borrowing for operating purposes beyond the
end of the biennium, although borrowing for cash flow purposes within a biennium
is allowed. Minnesota has not done short-term borrowing since 1985. The state
actively managed its cash position in the downturn and secured a $600 million
line of credit as a cushion against underperformance. However, the state did not
need to draw on the line of credit, which has expired, and the state's cash
position is improved since the downturn.
The St. Paul Port Authority (State of Minnesota Office Building) lease revenue
bonds are secured by lease rental payments by the state, subject to biennial
legislative appropriation. Proceeds of the bonds, which were sold in 2002 and
2003, funded construction of two office buildings and related parking facilities
in the capitol area. The projects were authorized by the legislature, in
conjunction with a GO authorization to develop a related laboratory facility
adjacent to one of the buildings as part of a comprehensive plan for locating
state agencies as well as a capitol area master plan. The office buildings are
separate projects with separate indentures, lease agreements and appropriations,
although the payment source is the same, the state's general fund. The
provisions in the documents are also nearly the same. Lease purchase financing,
rather than general obligation bonding, was undertaken because of legislative GO
debt limits.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's report
'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', this action was additionally informed by
information from IHS Global Insight.
