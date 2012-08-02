Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following State of Minnesota general obligation (GO) bonds: --$422,000,000 GO state various purpose bonds series 2012A; --$234,000,000 GO state trunk highway bonds series 2012B; --$2,500,000 GO taxable state bonds series 2012C. The bonds are expected to sell through competitive bid on Aug. 7, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$5.2 billion outstanding state GO bonds at 'AA+'; --$142 million outstanding St. Paul Port Authority (State of Minnesota Office Building) lease revenue bonds at 'AA'. Bond payments on the lease revenue bonds require state legislative appropriation, resulting in a rating one notch below the state's GO rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The series 2012 bonds are general obligations of the State of Minnesota, to which its full faith, credit, and taxing powers are pledged. In addition, per the state constitution, payment of trunk highway bonds is a first charge on money coming into the state trunk highway fund, which receives a share of taxes on motor vehicles and motor vehicle fuels. Per the state constitution, the state auditor is required to levy an annual tax on all taxable property in an amount that, when combined with balances on hand in the debt service fund, will pay principal and interest due on GO bonds through July 1 of the second ensuing year. A state property tax has not been required for this purpose since 1966. As the deposit to the debt service fund is made on Dec. 1 of each year, this provision results in debt service being funded well in advance of payment dates. KEY RATING DRIVERS --SOLID ECONOMIC PROFILE: Minnesota's economy is balanced and wealth indicators are positive. --BELOW-AVERAGE LIABILITY BURDEN: The state's debt levels are on the lower end of the moderate range, with rapid amortization of GO debt. On a combined basis, the burden of debt and unfunded pension liabilities is below average for states rated by Fitch, and other post-employment benefit obligations are minimal. --IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION: Minnesota's revenue structure is subject to volatility, and revenue performance in the recovery has meaningfully improved following a period of sharp declines. The state relied on non-recurring budget-balancing measures over the course of the recession, including with the budget for the current biennium, but positive budget variances have allowed for the replenishment of reserves to full policy funding levels and reduced projected gaps to be addressed for the biennium that begins July 1, 2013. CREDIT PROFILE Minnesota's 'AA+' GO rating reflects the state's solid debt structure, a broad-based economy with above-average wealth levels, and a track record of management that is sensitive to changes in the state's fiscal environment, with regular reviews of revenue forecasts. Recent budgets have included a large amount of non-recurring measures, particularly school aid shifts, and the budgeting environment in the state has become increasingly contentious, as evidenced most recently by the negotiations surrounding the budget for the current fiscal 2012-2013 biennium that resulted in delayed budget adoption and a 20-day partial state government shutdown. However, financial results since the recession are significantly improved, with spending under budget and revenues exceeding estimates. Pursuant to established state law, resulting balances have been applied to once again fund reserves to their policy targets and begin to reverse the payment deferrals to school districts that have been a key part of budget balancing for the state. The state has established debt policies. A net tax-supported debt burden of approximately $6.6 billion after this sale equals 2.7% of personal income, on the lower end of the moderate range. Amortization remains rapid, as about 70% of GO bonds, which equal about 90% of net tax-supported debt, mature within 10 years. Pension funding is adequate, and in the 2010 session the state passed pension reform that increased employee contributions and reduced benefits, affecting both current employees and retirees. The state has very limited retiree health benefits. On a combined basis, the burden of net tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded pension obligations as a percentage of personal income is well below the median for U.S. states rated by Fitch. The state may issue up to $800 million in appropriation-backed debt later this year to refund $757 million in tobacco securitization debt issued in 2011 for budget relief; the goal of the refunding would be to achieve debt service savings. In addition, the state plans to issue about $348 million in debt to fund its portion of a new stadium for the Minnesota Vikings, the debt service for which is expected to be funded from increased gaming revenues. These issuances would not materially affect the state's debt ratios, and the risk of underperformance of expanded gaming revenues will be offset by a newly created stadium reserve fund. Minnesota's economy is broad based and resembles that of the nation, although the manufacturing sector is somewhat more important in the state than the national average. The state experienced job losses in line with the U.S. in the recent recession, with a 4.7% decline between 2007 and 2010 compared to a 5.6% drop for the nation. The state has seen year-over-year employment increases in each month since August 2010, with June 2012 growth of 1.3% matching the U.S. increase. Minnesota's unemployment rate historically has been well below that of the nation; the June 2012 rate of 5.6% (seasonally adjusted) was 68% of the U.S. rate. Wealth levels remain above average. Minnesota has the 11th highest personal income per capita of the states, at 107% of the U.S. in 2011. In line with the economic downturn, Minnesota experienced significant weakness in economic and revenue performance through fiscal 2010. Revenue forecasts were revised downward repeatedly and the state depleted its budget reserve fund. Large budget gaps were resolved primarily through payment deferrals to school districts and use of federal stimulus funds. As a result, the state faced a large budget gap for the fiscal 2012-2013 biennium that began on July 1, 2012, despite a trend of economic and revenue improvement. The gap to be addressed for the fiscal 2012-2013 biennium was estimated at $5 billion including full repayment of the $1.4 billion in school aid payment shifts employed to balance the prior biennial budget, and $3.6 billion assuming that such payments would be made only as surplus funds become available. The latter option had been the state's practice in past downturns and is required by law. The final budget for the current biennium, which was finalized on July 20th, did not repay the school payment shift. The solutions to close the gap included ongoing spending reductions totaling about $1.9 billion, additional school aid payment delays, and $640 million in deficit financing in the form of tobacco settlement securitization. With spending coming in below estimates and continued revenue recovery, the state's financial position has materially improved since budget adoption. Reserves are once again funded to policy maximums and the outyear gap forecast has been reduced. With reserves replenished to $1 billion (5.8% of fiscal year 2013 expenditures), pursuant to state law the school district payment deferrals have begun to be repaid. The state carries a general fund GAAP deficit that reflects the payment deferrals. Although deferred payment obligations will continue to be a drag on the state's finances, Fitch notes that Minnesota has a solid history of rebuilding reserves and repaying deferrals to school districts following downturns, and that this pattern is playing out once again. The state reports that an additional $2.4 billion will be needed to fully reverse payment shifts employed in the downturn. Minnesota reviews its economic and revenue forecasts in February and November of each year. Recent results have been in excess of forecasts. The state currently estimates tax revenue up 3.3% in fiscal 2012 and 3.9% in fiscal 2013 following growth of 11.1% in fiscal 2011. These estimates include assumed personal income tax growth of 4.6% and 6.4% and sales tax growth of 5% and 2.5%, respectively. Personal income tax revenues make up about half of all general fund tax revenues, and sales tax revenues another 30%. The Minnesota constitution prohibits borrowing for operating purposes beyond the end of the biennium, although borrowing for cash flow purposes within a biennium is allowed. Minnesota has not done short-term borrowing since 1985. The state actively managed its cash position in the downturn and secured a $600 million line of credit as a cushion against underperformance. However, the state did not need to draw on the line of credit, which has expired, and the state's cash position is improved since the downturn. The St. Paul Port Authority (State of Minnesota Office Building) lease revenue bonds are secured by lease rental payments by the state, subject to biennial legislative appropriation. Proceeds of the bonds, which were sold in 2002 and 2003, funded construction of two office buildings and related parking facilities in the capitol area. The projects were authorized by the legislature, in conjunction with a GO authorization to develop a related laboratory facility adjacent to one of the buildings as part of a comprehensive plan for locating state agencies as well as a capitol area master plan. The office buildings are separate projects with separate indentures, lease agreements and appropriations, although the payment source is the same, the state's general fund. The provisions in the documents are also nearly the same. Lease purchase financing, rather than general obligation bonding, was undertaken because of legislative GO debt limits. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's report 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', this action was additionally informed by information from IHS Global Insight. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria