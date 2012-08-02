Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and TunnelsAug 2 - Fitch Ratings has published an update of its 'Rating Criteria for toll roads, Bridges, and Tunnels'. The updated report replaces the existing criteria (published Aug. 5, 2012) without modifying Fitch's analytical approach. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria. The report describes the analytical framework that Fitch applies to evaluate debt issued for a broad range of toll road projects including public and private facilities. The assets can be owned and operated by a government as a separate enterprise fund, owned and operated by a public authority, or governed by a long-term concession. The criteria also applies to shadow toll roads where the user does not pay a toll, but rather, repayment of debt is from a government sponsor and the level of payment received is subject to usage risk. The updated criteria report also provides a summary of the broad attributes that support the ratings for toll road, bridges, and tunnels. It highlights six key risk factors Fitch evaluates when rating debt issued for such assets including: --Volume risk; --Price risk; --Debt structure; --Debt service & counterparty risk; --Infrastructure renewal and replacement; --Completion risk. The full report, 'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.