March 15 - OVERVIEW -- We reviewed seven Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust securitizations backed by 12b-1 fees on mutual funds and contingent deferred sales charges. -- We lowered our ratings on the notes from series 2006-4 and 2007-1 and removed our rating on series 2007-1 from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We raised our ratings on the notes from series 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, and 2006-3 and removed our rating on series 2005-1 from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We affirmed our rating on the notes from series 2005-3. -- The downgrades reflect higher default frequencies and a steeper decline in net asset value for the 2007-1 series. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the notes from Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust's series 2006-4 and 2007-1 and removed our rating on the 2007-1 series from CreditWatch with negative implications. We raised our ratings on the notes from series 2005-1, 2006-1, 2006-2, and 2006-3, and removed our rating on the 2005-1 series from CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the notes from series 2005-3 (see list). The downgrades of the notes from series 2006-4 and 2007-1 reflect our view of several factors, including an increase in the estimated default frequency and loss severity model outputs, as well as delays in the 2007-1 transaction's receipt of residuals from Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust transactions issued in 2003. In our opinion, and noted in previous press releases, the delay in receiving these residuals has had the largest impact on the 2007-1 series. The cash flows for these transactions come from securitized mutual fund 12b-1 fees and contingent deferred sales charges (CDSCs), both of which generally are sensitive to fluctuations in the net asset value (NAV) of each associated mutual fund. Mutual fund fee securitizations generally expose investors to the risk that the anticipated cash flows from future collections of 12b-1 fees and CDSCs could be insufficient to cover the timely payment of interest and ultimate return of principal. Because these fees are calculated at a fixed rate that is based on the NAV of the mutual fund shares, the NAV of the underlying funds becomes the primary driver of bond performance. In our view, the financial risk of these securitizations typically centers on the fact that the fluctuation of the NAV could produce insufficient collections to support the timely payment of interest and the ultimate return of principal on the securitizations.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Hedged Mutual Fund Fee 2005-1 Rating Put On Watch Pos; Hedged Mutual Fund Fee 2007-1 Rating Put On Watch Neg, published Dec. 15, 2011. -- Rating Mutual Fund Fee-Backed Securities, published March 30, 2000. -- S&P Report Gives Overview Of 12b-1 Fees, 12b-1 Securitizations, published March 2, 2004. RATING ACTIONS Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2005-1 Rating Class To From 2005-1 Fltg AAA (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2006-1 Rating Class To From 2006-1 Fl BBB (sf) BB+ (sf) Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2006-2 Rating Class To From 2006-2 BBB+ (sf) BBB- (sf) Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2006-3 Rating Class To From 2006-3 A- (sf) BBB (sf) Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2006-4 Rating Class To From 2006-4 BBB- (sf) BBB (sf) Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2007-1 Rating Class To From 2007-1 CCC (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg RATING AFFIRMED Hedged Mutual Fund Fee Trust 2005-3 Class Rating 2005-3 BB (sf)