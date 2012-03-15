March 15 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the 'M1(bra)' National
Asset Manager Rating for BTG Pactual Asset Management S.A. Distribuidora de
Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios (BTG Pactual Asset). The 'M1(bra)' category is
assigned to asset managers operations that show the lowest vulnerability to
operating and investment management failures.
The National Asset Manager Rating of BTG Pactual Asset reflects the benefits of
being part of the BTG Pactual group (Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs
'BBB-'; Outlook Stable by Fitch), one of the largest Brazilian investment banks
with a strong reputation in its business segments and good profitability ratios.
The group has a well defined structure and investment philosophy supported by
experienced and qualified management, as well as robust risk controls and
compliance.
The BTG Pactual Asset rating encompasses its local operations and does not
include its overseas asset management activities, wealth and private banking
management areas and/or those related to funds of funds managed by third
parties, which have their own processes and policies and are segregated from the
management of proprietary funds.
BTG Pactual Asset's 'M1 (bra)' rating is based on the following category scores,
which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:
Company & Staffing: 1.75
Risk Management and Controls: 1.75
Portfolio Management: 1.50
Investment Administration: 2.00
Technology: 2.00
BTG Pactual Asset's experience and franchise in the Brazilian funds industry is
strong, with good results and revenue generation. The third-party management
business is one of the BTG Pactual group's main business lines and the funds
managed are significant in the product mix offered to the group's clients,
accounting for 50% of its high fee income.
With a local market share of 4.7% at FYE11, BTG Pactual Asset was the sixth
largest third-party asset manager in Brazil (the largest without a retail
network) and the eighth in terms of funds under management, with BRL85 billion
and BRL91 billion, respectively.
Following the group's strategy, the asset manager intends to add to its overseas
business, taking advantage of the greater flow of resources to Brazil. The group
has established brokerage houses in important international financial centers,
as well as having recently acquired an important Chilean broker. This expansion
will diversify its investor base and expand the volume under management, which
will require platform integration in the different locations and greater
attention to risk controls.
Fitch considers that the client and product base is still concentrated and that
the asset manager has a relatively lean risk control team, some of the main
challenges for its development going forward, as well as the group's
internationalization process. Nevertheless, the agency believes the investments
made and continued improvement in tools and systems can accommodate expected
growth.
Strong integration with the group and the exploitation of synergies have
translated into optimization of the team and costs, as well as the use of
consistent, comprehensive and well-planned management practices and processes,
risk controls and compliance, without adding conflict of interest risks to the
asset manager's operations. Fund limits have not shown significant
non-compliance breaches (only some in terms of concentrations), with great
emphasis on liquidity.
The investment process is one of BTG Pactual Asset's strong points. It is
well-formalized and executed through committees by a highly qualified team. The
asset manager has maintained growth of its assets under management above that of
the industry (23% and 13% in 2011, respectively), a trend that is expected to be
maintained in 2012. This expansion is a reflection of the good performance of
the funds managed and its good access to different distribution channels, as
well as the fact that it is part of a complete merchant bank, with strong
relationships with companies and investors.
Fiduciary management has good process automation, heavily focused on gains of
scale and system improvement, presenting an advanced degree of operational risk
control and formalization of procedures.
The BTG Pactual group has a robust and integrated technology area. The
contingency plans are well-prepared and formalized, with redundancy in all
critical systems and simulations and exercises in regular business continuity.
Despite its good processes and systems, the group is altering its entire
technology structure with the assistance of a renowned consultant, as it seeks a
greater global presence and growth of assets under management, while maintaining
agility and security in controlling information and decision making.
Founded in 1983 as a brokerage house, the BTG Pactual group began to manage
investment funds in 1984, separating this activity from the bank's operations in
2000 and constituting BTG Pactual Asset. BTG Pactual Asset has been prominent
for its multi-market funds, which represent 63% of total funds under management.
It focuses exclusively on providing third-party asset management services
through investment funds or administered portfolios, offering a wide variety of
investment products.
The rating may be sensitive to significant adverse changes to any of the
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For additional
information on Fitch asset managers' guidelines, please refer to the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's websites, at
'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers' (Aug. 13, 2010);
--'National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria' (July 2, 2010).
Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers
National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria