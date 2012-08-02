BRIEF-BlackRock Capital Investment reports pricing of $125 mln of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
Aug 2 MModal Inc : * Moodys rates MModal Inc b2, bank debt ba3, senior notes caa1; outlook stable * Rpt-moodys rates mmodal inc. b2, bank debt ba3, senior notes caa1; outlook
stable
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
BANGKOK, June 8 If recent history is anything to go by, letting Thais invest more money abroad is unlikely to spur major outflows, and that will mean continued firmness for the baht currency - and continuing frustration for Thai exporters.