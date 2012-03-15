March 15 - Overview -- U.S. geosynthetic liner producer Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) has successfully completed its IPO. The company used a significant portion of the proceeds to reduce debt. -- We are removing our ratings on GSE from CreditWatch and raising our corporate credit rating to 'B'. -- We are assigning a stable outlook, which incorporates our expectation of solid end-market demand and operating performance despite high material costs, with the company's funds from operations to adjusted debt ratio remaining near 15%. Rating Action On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its ratings on Houston-based Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Nov. 30, 2011, after the company announced its IPO filing. We then raised our corporate credit rating on GSE by one notch to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our issue ratings on the company's senior secured debt to 'B' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a default. We raised our issue rating on the company's second-lien debt to 'B-' (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a default. Rationale These rating actions follow the company's successful completion of its IPO and use of a significant portion of the proceeds to repay debt, including a $20 million prepayment on its senior secured second-lien notes. As a result, the company's financial risk profile has improved: GSE's pro forma total adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio as of Sept. 30, 2011, was 3.7x compared with 5.1x in the same period before the IPO and debt reduction. The corporate credit rating on GSE reflects our view of the company's business risk as "fair" and its financial risk as "aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms). We believe that solid demand from GSE's mining, solid waste management, and liquid containment end markets will continue over the next year and that and that the company could establish a track record of steady improvement in revenue, earnings, and cash flow. With annual sales of about $465 million, GSE is one of the largest participants in the global geosynthetics market. The company is a global producer of geomembrane liners, with applications in solid waste containment (about 37% of total sales), mining (28%), environmental containment (16%), liquid containment (16%), hazardous waste (2%), and other (1%). GSE derives more than 60% of its sales from non-U.S. markets, though some customer concentration partially offsets this geographic diversity; its top 10 customers account for about 25% of revenues. The geomembrane market is price competitive and has modest barriers to entry, including the ability to navigate government regulation, the need to establish good customer relationships, and the high replacement cost of production lines and operations. GSE's competitors include privately owned regional companies. The company makes its products primarily from polyethylene and polypropylene resins, which are used to form geosynthetic containment systems for landfills and other applications to prevent groundwater contamination as well as for the confinement of water, industrial liquids, solids, and gases. Price, quality of products and services, and distribution capabilities are the key competitive factors in the geomembrane market. Raw materials, mainly consisting of plastic resins derived from oil and natural gas, account for about 80% of the cost of sales, having risen because of high petrochemical prices. This factor raises concern because rapid increases in raw material prices pressure profitability and liquidity, particularly when sales volumes are depressed. Although the company's backlog and order flow have improved from prior years, the company's business is dependent on the timing and activity of projects in mining and landfill construction/expansion, which are less predictable than other environmental services. GSE's profitability is weaker than those of other environmental services companies, with a trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 9% as of Sept. 30, 2011. However, this has improved swiftly from 4% during mid-2010. The company has benefitted from higher volume shipments and a more-profitable product mix. During the past year and a half, GSE has improved its ability to cost-effectively procure raw materials despite the steady increases in polyethylene costs. The company also has cut costs by reducing employee headcount, divesting its high-cost North American installation business, and shutting down an underperforming manufacturing facility in the U.K. GSE's pricing initiatives have taken effect, and international sales are robust with higher volumes sold to China, Australia, and India. The increase in shale gas hydraulic fracturing activity and the associated lining of the disposal ponds that contain flowback water could also stimulate demand for GSE's products. The potential regulation of coal ash disposal could also boost GSE's sales, but this does not appear to us to be likely any time soon. In the near term, we expect that GSE will perform similarly to recent trends, assuming end-market demand continues to gradually improve with economic activity and raw material price movements remain manageable. Our 2012 performance expectations include: -- Sales growth of about 6%, mainly due to higher volumes shipped, improved product mix, and pricing gains; -- Moderate increases in the costs of polyethylene resins; -- Stable-to-slightly increasing operating margins on operating leverage and cost containment; and -- EBITDA of roughly $45 million in 2012. We characterize GSE's financial risk as "aggressive" under our criteria. The company completed its IPO in February 2012, using more than $50 million of the proceeds to reduce debt: repaying $20 million of its $40 million second-lien notes due November 2016. Still, roughly 56% of its equity remains in the hands of equity sponsor CHS Capital (formerly known as Code Hennessy & Simmons), which has been investing in the company since 2004. As of Sept. 30, 2011, GSE's pro forma total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.7x, while its funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio was 15% (we adjust debt balances to incorporate self-insurance reserves and accrued interest). While these credit measures represent substantial improvement, free cash generation remains inconsistent, and we expect it to have been slightly negative in 2011 following the negative $30 million in 2010 and positive $44 million in 2009. This inconsistent cash flow, attributable mainly to working capital swings and resin price fluctuations, reflects the volatility inherent in GSE's operations. Liquidity We believe GSE will have "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the coming months, even if EBITDA were to unexpectedly decline. Pro forma for the IPO, we estimate the company to have more than $20 million in cash on its balance sheet, with about $30 million of availability under a $35 million cash flow revolving facility due May 27, 2016. We believe debt maturities are manageable--the senior secured term loans mature in May and November 2016, with $1.35 million of annual amortization requirements. We estimate sources of liquidity for the next 12 months of about $50 million, mainly consisting of FFO and availability under the credit facility. We estimate that GSE will use roughly $35 million during the same period for working capital needs, capital expenditures, tuck-in acquisitions, and debt amortization. Working capital swings tend to be significant; typically, a midyear ramp-up in working capital results in significantly negative free cash flow generation during the second quarter of each year, with a liquidity trough near the end of the third quarter. We expect the high working capital usage to reverse in the second half of the year. We estimate that GSE's capital expenditures will rise above $15 million in 2012 because of growth-related investments in capacity, though we note that maintenance capital expenditures are less than $5 million. Our assessment of GSE's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months; -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; and -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in EBITDA, in our view. Financial covenants in GSE's credit facility include a maximum leverage ratio, a minimum interest coverage ratio, and a maximum level of capital expenditures. GSE was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Sept. 30, 2011, with sufficient EBITDA headroom under its maximum leverage and interest coverage ratios. We expect the company to have been compliant at year-end 2011 as well, with similar levels of headroom. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Gundle/SLT Environmental, to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that GSE's end-market demand will continue to be solid and its operating performance will offset high raw material costs. Over the next year, we expect the company to benefit from gradual economic recovery, resulting in growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flow. The company's liquidity is adequate and its debt maturity profile is manageable, with no major maturities until 2016. We could raise ratings if GSE sustains its recent improvement in profitability over the next few quarters and if it generates FFO to debt that continually exceeds the 10% to 15% range that we expect for the current ratings. The stable outlook reflects our view that GSE's end-market demand will continue to be solid and its operating performance will offset high raw material costs. Over the next year, we expect the company to benefit from gradual economic recovery, resulting in growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flow. The company's liquidity is adequate and its debt maturity profile is manageable, with no major maturities until 2016. We could raise ratings if GSE sustains its recent improvement in profitability over the next few quarters and if it generates FFO to debt that continually exceeds the 10% to 15% range that we expect for the current ratings. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if unexpected rises in raw material prices or weak demand cause covenant headroom and liquidity to erode meaningfully. We estimate that if revenues remain flat and operating margins decline by roughly 170 basis points, then the level of headroom could become tight enough to warrant a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Upgraded; Off CreditWatch/Outlook Stable To From Gundle/SLT Environmental Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch Pos/-- Senior Secured second lien B- CCC+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3 3 Senior Secured first lien B B-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 5 5 