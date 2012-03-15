Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
March 15 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor Quarterly' report today. This report is intended to provide a quarterly summary of actual revenue performance and management guidance and statements for the five sub-sectors within the U.S. Technology supply chain. Management statements that are included in the report specifically focus on customer, regional and macro patterns, and visibility. The report, 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor Quarterly' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.