March 15 - Overview
-- Baltimore, Md.-based computer testing services provider Prometric Inc.
has improved profitability, generated good discretionary cash flow, and
reduced debt leverage, which we regard as sustainable trends.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+'
from 'BB'.
-- Prometric is putting in place $175 million senior secured credit
facilities to refinance its existing debt. We are assigning the facilities our
'BBB' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '1'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain
its low leverage, given our base case scenario of modest EBITDA growth and
continued debt reduction.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on
Baltimore, Md.-based Prometric Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The rating outlook is
stable.
We have also assigned Prometric's $175 million senior secured credit
facilities our 'BBB' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the 'BB+'
corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned this debt a recovery
rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery
for lenders in the event of a payment default. The senior secured facilities
consist of a $10 million revolving credit due 2017 and a $165 million term
loan due 2017. The company plans to use the issue proceeds to refinance its
higher-cost existing senior secured credit facilities and subordinated notes.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects improved profitability, good discretionary cash flow, and
reduced debt leverage, which we regard as sustainable trends. We consider the
company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), based
on its consistent revenue and EBITDA growth and its good position in the
highly concentrated and competitive standardized-test delivery market. Low
debt leverage, a good margin of compliance with financial covenants, and
moderate financial policies underpin our view that Prometric's financial risk
profile is "intermediate." We believe these dynamics will result in the
company achieving low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue growth on average,
over the long term, with mid-single-digit percent EBITDA growth.
Prometric is the larger of the two principal providers of computer-based
testing services. U.K.-based Pearson PLC owns Prometric's main competitor,
Pearson VUE. Our assessment of a fair business risk profile incorporates the
company's high client renewal rates and revenue visibility from exclusive
long-term contracts that typically range from three to five years with nearly
all of its top clients. Prometric's owner, Educational Testing Service (ETS),
does not guarantee Prometric's debt, but we impute modest credit support from
ETS because we view Prometric as having significant strategic importance to,
and strong economic ties with, ETS. ETS is Prometric's largest client,
accounting for roughly one-quarter of sales. Prometric exclusively administers
ETS' technology-delivered standardized tests under a long-term contract with
inflationary price increases, expiring in December 2014. We expect the
contract to be renewed with minimal changes from existing terms. Prometric's
major risks include the potential loss of clients owing to aggressive
competitive pricing, and pricing concessions that may be needed to renew
long-term contracts, which together could cause margin contraction.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to increase at a low- to
mid-single-digit percent rate in 2012 and 2013 due to growth in testing
volumes in the healthcare and corporate associations sectors. We also
anticipate that EBITDA will rise at a mid- to high-single-digit rate in both
2012 and 2013 due to favorable operating leverage. We expect the transition to
computer-based testing and a reduction in the number of owned test centers
will enable the company to leverage its overhead structure and continue to
improve its EBITDA margin. Over the intermediate term, we expect some
moderation of growth as new testing contracts become fully penetrated.
In 2011, revenue and EBITDA increased 4% and 10%, respectively, as higher
testing volumes more than offset an increase in operating expenses. The EBITDA
margin increased by 120 basis points, to 27.4%. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA
declined to 1.7x in 2011 from 2.7x in 2010, because of EBITDA growth and debt
reduction. Our base-case scenario, incorporating our expectation of revenue
and EBITDA growth, shows credit metrics could improve in 2012 and 2013, absent
debt-financed acquisitions. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is below the
indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of between 2x and 3x that we typically
associate with an intermediate financial risk profile. However, some
uncertainty still exists as to whether the company will continue its existing
financial strategies over the long term.
Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest expense improved to over 20x in 2011
from an actual level of about 7x, due to improving operating performance and
lower interest expense resulting from the refinancing and debt reduction in
2011. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow decreased to 40% in 2011
from 55% in 2010 due to increased working capital needs. The credit agreement
allows for a one-time dividend to ETS of up to $30 million by June 30, 2012,
and up to half of annual free cash flow commencing in 2013, while dividends
were prohibited under the existing credit agreement. We expect the company to
convert roughly one-third of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in 2012 and
2013 due to the possible implementation of a dividend.
Liquidity
In our view, Prometric has "strong" liquidity to cover its needs over the next
18 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our
view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the
next 12 to 18 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even with an unforeseen 30%
EBITDA decline over the next 12 months.
-- We expect compliance with the maintenance covenants would survive a
30% drop in EBITDA.
-- We believe the company has the ability to absorb low-probability,
high-impact adversities.
-- We believe Prometric has good relationships with its banks, and has a
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Prometric's liquidity consists of pro forma cash balances of $66 million as of
Dec. 31, 2011, an undrawn $10 million revolving credit facility due 2017, and
our expectation of about $50 million to $60 million in operating cash flow
(before dividends) in 2012 and 2013. We do not currently expect the company to
draw on the revolving credit facility for normal operating needs. Capital
spending is a modest use of liquidity (roughly 20% of EBITDA).
Pro forma debt maturities are manageable over the next few years, at $8.25
million in 2012 and at $16.5 million in 2013 and 2014. We believe Prometric
may continue to reduce debt beyond this requirement, potentially repaying the
term loan before its scheduled maturity in 2017.
The company's net debt to EBITDA financial covenant of 3.0x does not change
over the life of the agreement. Net leverage was nearly 1.5x as of Dec. 31,
2011, providing slightly more than a 50% EBITDA margin of compliance. We
expect the margin of compliance to widen, based on our expectation of
improving operating performance and our view that the company will continue to
use its excess cash balances and discretionary cash flow over the near term to
prepay debt.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
Prometric Inc., to be published as soon as possible following this report, on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance
will remain relatively stable and Prometric will maintain low debt leverage.
We do not consider either an upgrade or a downgrade as likely. We could
consider an upgrade to 'BBB-' if the company gains market share, broadens its
business base, and we become convinced that the company will maintain its
current financial strategies over the long term. We could lower the rating to
'BB' if the company encounters pricing pressure, looses market share, and
testing volumes declines, or if the company pursues shareholder-favoring
initiatives using debt or major debt-financed acquisitions, resulting in debt
leverage exceeding 3.0x.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Prometric Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/--
New Ratings
Prometric Inc.
Senior Secured
$10 mil revolver due 2017 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
$165 mil term loan due 2017 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
