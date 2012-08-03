Aug 3 - U.S.-based ethanol producer Aventine Renewable Energy Holdings Inc. defaulted this week after its lenders agreed to a debt forbearance that allowed the company to miss an interest payment on its $225 million term loan agreement. This raises the 2012 global corporate default tally to 49 issuers, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The 2012 Global Corporate Default Tally Rises To 49 Issuers After Aventine Renewable Energy Defaulted This Week." By region, 27 of the 49 defaulters were based in the U.S., with 13 based in the emerging markets, six in Europe, and three in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, the 2011 total (through Aug. 1) was 23: 14 defaulters in the U.S., two in the emerging markets, two in Europe, and five in the other developed region. So far this year, missed payments accounted for 13 defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for 13, distressed exchanges accounted for 10, and eight defaulters were confidential. The remaining five entities defaulted for various other reasons. In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or principal payments, and 13 because of bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.