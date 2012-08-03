Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'AA' the following Sarasota County School Board, Florida (the district) certificates of participation (COPs): --$144.2 million outstanding COPs, series 2004, 2009 and 2010B. In addition, Fitch affirms the district's implied general obligation (GO) rating at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The certificates are secured by lease payments made by the district to the trustee as assignee of the Sarasota County School Board Financing Corporation (the Corporation), which is a not-for-profit corporation created to assist the district in lease-purchase financing. The school board grants to the Corporation a leasehold estate in the land on which the project is located, and the Corporation assigns to the trustee for benefit of bondholders all of its rights, title, and interest in the lease, including the right to receive lease payments but excluding rights related to indemnification. KEY RATING DRIVERS COPS APPROPRIATION RISK: The 'AA' rating is based on the district's general creditworthiness and its obligation to make lease payments, subject to annual appropriation. The all-or-none feature of the master lease and the essential nature of leased assets, which are subject to surrender in the event of non-appropriation, temper this risk. SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE: Fund balance levels are sound and financial management is strong, as evinced by conservative budgeting practices and adherence to prudent fiscal policies. Financial flexibility could be pressured, however, if enrollment forecasts prove to be volatile in the future as they have at times in the past. STRAINED ECONOMIC CONDITIONS: The area economy suffered serious losses due to the national recession and housing correction. Unemployment remains above national averages but has shown signs of improvement. Wealth indicators are average. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS: Overall debt levels are moderately low and expected to remain so given the school's excess capacity and its lack of plans for future debt issuance. Pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liabilities do not limit financial flexibility. CREDIT PROFILE MAINTENANCE OF HEALTHY RESERVE LEVELS DESPITE PRESSURED OPERATING ENVIRONMENT The district's financial position remains healthy, notwithstanding recent drawdowns related to volatile state funding levels and the receipt of federal stimulus funds. For at least the past five years, the district's fund balance levels have remained well above its prudent 7.5% of spending policy. Fiscal 2011 ended with a small $2 million drawdown for an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned fund balance under GASB 54) of $57.3 million or a sound 15.4% of spending (the sum of operational expenditures and transfers out). Financial flexibility has been reduced somewhat in recent years as the district has engaged in extensive spending cuts to offset state funding reductions. District management believes it has minimal capacity to reduce headcount further. However, Fitch notes positively that the district has achieved budgetary relief in the past through salary freezes and other strategic cost-cutting measures. Furthermore, the district's voter-approved one-mill operating levy, which was extended in March 2010 for an additional four years, provides the district some revenue diversity. FISCAL 2012 AND 2013 ESTIMATES AND BUDGET Year-to-date results for fiscal 2012 indicate a modest $1.2 million (0.3% of spending) net deficit (after transfers), as opposed to the $13.8 million draw that was budgeted. The implementation of a hiring and salary freeze allowed the district to achieve this positive variance to budget. Fund balance is expected to be roughly flat with that of the prior year. The fiscal 2013 budget represents a 0.7% increase in spending over that of fiscal 2012 budget due largely to the provision of a one-time bonus for all district employees. The district plans to offset increased expenditures with a $14.6 million fund balance appropriation (3.9% of spending). Fitch notes the consistency with which the district has outperformed projections, as a result of conservative budgeting practices, and believes fund balance levels will remain adequate despite the budgeted draw. STILL-RECOVERING LOCAL ECONOMY Sarasota County (Fitch rated 'AAA'; Stable Outlook) is still recovering from recent national recession. Located on the southwestern coast of Florida, the county is a popular tourist and retiree destination, and as a result service-based industries, such as healthcare and education, have a large presence in the local economy. Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Venice Regional Hospital are the county's first and third largest private employers, with almost 4,500 employees in aggregate. The housing correction has had a severe impact on the county, with total assessed value (TAV) down an aggregate 28.5% from fiscal 2008 to fiscal 2011. Declines continued in fiscal 2012 (6.2%) and are expected in 2013 (0.5%). Though Fitch notes that school districts are not dependent on tax base performance for operational revenues, TAV declines reduce their revenues available for capital. The district's property tax collection rates have remained constant during this period at over 96%. Economic indicators for the county are average. The unemployment rate spiked to a high of 11.9% in 2010 but has decreased steadily since and is now equal to that of the state at 8.5% as of May 2012. Wealth levels are on par with those of the nation. LOW-RISK DEBT PROFILE Overall debt levels are moderately low ($1,808 per capita and 1.3% of market value). Debt service for fiscal 2011 consumed a manageable 6% of general and debt service funds spending. Amortization of outstanding principal is rapid, with over 65% retired in 10 years. There is no exposure to variable-rate or short-term debt. The district has no plans for future debt or school construction, beyond the completion of a high school currently being built. Future capital needs center on facility and equipment upgrades and will be financed through pay-as-you-go funding. Employee retirement benefits do not stress the district's operations. Like other Florida school districts, employees are members of the Florida Retirement System, to which the district has made annual contributions equal to 100% of the state-determined ARC for at least the past three years. The district offers only an implied subsidy for its post-employment benefits (OPEB). The district contributed $24.9 million (an average 6.7% of spending) toward its pension and OPEB obligations in fiscal 2011. COPS DEBT SERVICE The district has historically paid COPs debt service with revenue from its capital outlay millage, although all legally available revenues may be used for this purpose. Recent state legislation lowered the millage available to Florida school districts for capital outlay from 2 mills to 1.5. Three-quarters of the approved levy is eligible for payment of COPs debt service, with the exception of lease purchase agreements entered into prior to June 30, 2009. To cover maximum annual debt service, the district requires only 0.56 mills of this levy. The master lease structure of the COPs is strong, requiring all-or-none appropriation. In the case of non-appropriation, the trustee is authorized to require the district to surrender use of all facilities under the master lease. Approximately 12.7% of the district's students attend facilities currently leased under the master-lease agreement. Fitch considers this a very strong incentive to appropriate. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors. 