Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 9
basis points (bps) to 212 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 2 bps to 670 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 9 bps
to 140 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 9 bps to 182 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
widened by 9 bps to 261 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 2 bps to 459 bps, the
'B' spread widened by 1 bp to 702 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 1 bp to
1,088 bps.
By industry, financial institutions expanded by 9 bps to 299 bps. Banks,
industrials, and telecommunications expanded by 7 bps each to 317 bps, 301
bps, and 323 bps, respectively, and utilities expanded by 10 bps to 221 bps.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its
one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 245
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year
moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 745 bps. We
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
