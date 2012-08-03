Overview
-- On July 27, 2012, Piraeus Bank announced it will absorb a portion of
assets and liabilities from the Agricultural Bank of Greece, with the
transaction largely financed by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF).
-- We expect the HFSF to provide further capital support to allow Piraeus
to maintain an adequate regulatory capital position.
-- We are affirming our 'CCC/C' long- and short-term ratings on Piraeus
Bank.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade
the bank if we believed it would default on its obligations.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC/C' long-
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Greece-based Piraeus Bank S.A.
(Piraeus). The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'CC' issue ratings on the debt securities
issued by Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. and by Piraeus Group Finance PLC and
guaranteed by Piraeus.
Rationale
The affirmation follows Piraeus' announcement on July 27, 2012, that it will
absorb EUR14.7 billion of assets and EUR21.4 billion of liabilities from the
Agricultural Bank of Greece (ABG; not rated), for a consideration of EUR95
million. We understand that the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) has
disbursed EUR6.7 billion to cover the difference between the assets and
liabilities. In addition, the HFSF will contribute a further EUR500 million in
capital injections to Piraeus, so that the bank can maintain a total capital
adequacy ratio above 8%. The affirmation reflects our opinion that, at the
current rating, the operation will likely have a limited impact on our
assessment of Piraeus' financial profile. This is because the terms of the
agreement substantially mitigate the potential risk arising from it. Under the
announced terms, we understand the HFSF is largely financing the operation and
Piraeus is absorbing the best part of ABG's assets and all of its customer
deposits.
We anticipate that the impact of the transaction on our assessment of the
bank's capital and earnings is limited.
Our rating on Piraeus factors in our opinion that the HFSF will commit further
capital to Piraeus in addition to the EUR4.7 billion provided in May to enable
the bank to comply with regulatory capital requirements.
Our "weak" assessment of the bank's capital and earnings incorporate the
capital support already provided by the HFSF and our view that the HFSF will
have to provide further extraordinary capital support in the next 12 months to
maintain the bank's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio at between
3.5% and 4.0% in 2013. In our opinion, the bank's capital is likely to be
gradually reduced by the material increase in credit losses on its domestic
loan portfolio that we expect in 2012 and 2013. We believe this will exceed
the bank's capacity to absorb losses through operating profits.
We do not consider that the ABG transaction will affect our assessment of the
bank's liquidity position, based on the European Council's statement that
Greek banks will continue to receive financial support. Such support should
allow the bank to maintain eligible collateral for discounting through
European liquidity support mechanisms, including Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) set up at the Bank of Greece, even if the relevant ratings on
Greek sovereign debt were lowered to 'D'.
We assess Piraeus' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'cc'. Our 'CCC'
long-term rating on Piraeus includes two notches of uplift from the SACP
because we factor in extraordinary liquidity support provided by the EU
authorities and further capital commitment we expect the bank will receive
from HFSF.
Our current ratings on Piraeus continue to factor in a 'b+' anchor, which
draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology and our view
of both the economic risk of the main countries in which Piraeus operates and
the industry risk of Greece, where the bank is incorporated. The ratings also
reflect our view of Piraeus' "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and
earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and "very weak" liquidity,
as our criteria define these terms.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Piraeus
if we believed it would default on its obligations, as defined by our
criteria. We could lower the ratings on the bank if access to liquidity
support from extraordinary mechanisms set up by EU authorities, including the
ELA discount facility, was impaired for any reason. This is because this
support currently underpins the bank's capacity to meet its financing
requirements. In this context, we also note that persistently high pressure on
Greek banks' retail funding bases may lead to further deposit outflows, which
could in our opinion increase the need for banks to receive additional
extraordinary liquidity support from European authorities. Should Piraeus'
access to EU liquidity support deteriorate, we would conclude that the bank is
likely to default, as defined under our criteria.
We could also lower the ratings if we believed the bank was likely to default
as a result of any developments associated with a substantial impairment of
its solvency. This could happen if, for any reason, Greek banks could not
access external capital support, or if we considered such support insufficient
to allow the banks to continue meeting regulatory capital requirements once
the potentially further large losses on their holdings of Greek government
bonds are recognized. A default could also occur from potentially sizable
credit impairments arising from lending.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C
SACP cc
Anchor b+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average and very weak (-5)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Short-Term Extraordinary Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Piraeus Bank S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C
Certificate Of Deposit CCC/C
Piraeus Group Capital Ltd.
Preferred Stock* CC
Piraeus Group Finance PLC
Senior Unsecured* CCC
Subordinated* CC
Commercial Paper* C
*Guaranteed by Piraeus Bank S.A.
