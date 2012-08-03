Overview -- CNO and its subsidiaries significantly improved their operating performance, financial flexibility, and capitalization in the past two years. -- We are revising our outlook on CNO and its core subsidiaries to positive from stable. -- We are lowering the financial strength rating on CLIC to 'B+', because we now view the subsidiary as non-strategically important. -- We could raise the rating by a notch within a year if the operating company maintains earnings at current levels. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on CNO Financial Group Inc. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' senior secured and senior unsecured ratings on CNO and our 'BB+' financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on its core operating companies. In addition, we downgraded Conseco Life Insurance Co. (CLIC) to 'B+' from 'BB+', reflecting its weak capitalization and its new status as not strategically important to the group under our group methodology criteria. The outlook on CLIC is stable. Rationale The positive outlook on CNO and the insurer financial strength ratings on its operating subsidiaries (excluding CLIC) reflect the companies' significantly improved operating performance, financial flexibility, and--to a lesser extent--capitalization in the past two years. As of June 30, 2012, its 16.6% total debt-to-capital ratio was well below the covenant of 30%, and interest coverage was 5.1x (above the 2x covenant metric). For the first six months of 2012, CNO reported EBIT of $184.7 million, producing a return on revenues (ROR) of more than 8%. Statutory capital and National Association of Insurance Commissioners risk-based capital are well above the covenant levels. CNO's competitive position has improved and has become a strength to the rating based on its focus on underserved markets, growth of controlled distribution, and good investment returns during the past several years. The primary sources of cash at the holding company are dividends from the operating companies, interest on surplus debentures, and management and investment fees. The operating companies paid dividends of $235 million in 2011 and expect to pay between $200 million and $250 million in 2012, pulling most operating earnings out in dividends. As of June 30, 2012, CNO had $792 million in notes payable (debt outstanding), of which only $75 million in required principal payments is due for term loans during the next 18 months. In 2011, the company initiated a share repurchase plan, and in 2012 it began a dividend plan to shareholders. We view these moves at the holding company as aggressive given our view of marginal operating-company capitalization. Financial flexibility has improved and is supported by significant discretionary cash-flow generation. We consider CNO's core operating companies' risk-based capitalization a weakness to the rating, as measured by our capital model. Outlook The outlook is positive, reflecting improved earnings, competitive position, improved capitalization (although still considered marginal), and improved financial flexibility with lower debt leverage at the holding company. We could raise the rating by a notch within a year if the operating companies maintains earnings at current levels (or no less than 6% ROR) and if we continue to see progress on the company's risk-adjusted capitalization, closer to a redundancy at the 'BBB' level, according to our model. We expect earnings to support generally accepted accounting principles interest coverage of 5x to 7x or higher, and strong cash flows to continue. We expect earnings, capital, and financial flexibility to continue to improve through 2013. We do not expect any pressure on the company's covenants, particularly as we expect the outstanding senior secured credit facility to shrink from current levels of about $224 million by year-end 2012. We expect the company to achieve continued growth of operating earnings of at least $350 million in 2012 and more than $400 million in 2013. Lack of improvement in the core operating companies' capital position within 12 months would likely cause us to return the outlook to stable. We could lower the ratings by a notch if there is deterioration in capital (greater deficiency in our model at 'BBB'), earnings fall to less than 6% ROR, or EBITDA falls to less than $250 million. The stable outlook on CLIC reflects our view of good earnings trends and our expectation for improvement in capitalization. We expect the company's capital position to remain relatively stable, supported by a positive earnings track record. Related Criteria And Research -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded To From Conseco Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B+/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B+/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed CNO Financial Group Inc. Senior Secured B+ Senior Unsecured B+ Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From CNO Financial Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/-- Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Co. Washington National Insurance Co. Colonial Penn Life Insurance Co. Bankers Life & Casualty Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Co. Colonial Penn Life Insurance Co. Bankers Life & Casualty Co. Washington National Insurance Co. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.