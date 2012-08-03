Overview -- CaixaBank announced today the legal completion of the acquisition of Banca Civica, which will be fully consolidated by the bank in its financial statements starting from July 1, 2012. -- In our view, the integration of the acquired entity weakens CaixaBank's financial profile at a time when the economic and operating conditions in Spain remain poor. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term ratings on CaixaBank to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirming our 'A-2' short-term ratings, and lowering our long- and short-term ratings on its parent company la Caixa to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. -- We are raising our long- and short-term ratings on Banca Civica to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BB/B' and then withdrawing them as the bank is now fully integrated with CaixaBank. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if CaixaBank's organic capital generation proves insufficient to progressively restore its capital ratios and if its solvency falls to a level that we would consider as weak based on our criteria. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term rating on CaixaBank to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirmed its 'A-2' short-term rating on Caixabank. We also lowered our long- and short-term ratings on its parent company la Caixa to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on April 30, 2012. The outlook on the ratings on CaixaBank and la Caixa is negative. We also raised our long- and short-term ratings on Banca Civica to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BB/B' and removed them from CreditWatch positive, where they were placed on March 30, 2012. We subsequently withdrew all our ratings on Banca Civica. Rationale The rating actions follow the legal completion of Banca Civica's acquisition by CaixaBank. In our view, the integration of the acquired entity weakens CaixaBank's financial profile at a time when the economic and operating conditions in Spain remain poor. We think that the risk embedded in the acquired portfolio is comparatively higher than that in CaixaBank's own loan book. Even if CaixaBank takes sizable credit impairments to cover the potential losses which may materialize from the acquired portfolio, we take the view that its risk profile has been elevated by the consolidation of the comparatively riskier loan book from Civica. We also take the view that, based on the final terms of the deal, the acquisition of Civica has a negative impact on CaixaBank's consolidated solvency position, as the integration of the acquired risk weighted assets is not matched by an equivalent enhancement of the bank's capital base and will dilute, in our view, CaixaBank's capital position in the short to medium term. We analyze CaixaBank and its controlling holding company, la Caixa, on a consolidated basis, using la Caixa's consolidated financial information, in accordance with our criteria. We consider CaixaBank to be the group's core operating entity. We rate la Caixa two notches below CaixaBank's long-term rating to reflect the structural subordination of la Caixa's creditors to those of CaixaBank. Consequently, the downgrade of la Caixa follows the same action on CaixaBank. The action on Banca Civica equalizes our ratings on the entity with those on CaixaBank, in which it is now fully integrated. We withdrew all our ratings on Civica at the issuer's request, as the entity's assets and liabilities are now fully consolidated within CaixaBank. We have reviewed our risk position score on CaixaBank to "strong" from "very strong," as our criteria defines these terms. The review of the score reflects our view that the integration of Banca Civica's loan book (which we had assigned an "adequate" risk position score) will elevate CaixaBank's credit risk. Even if CaixaBank takes sizable impairments on the acquired loans immediately to comply with new provisioning requirements on real estate exposures and to create an additional buffer against potential losses on the rest of the acquired credit portfolio, the comparatively weaker asset quality of Civica's loan book exposes CaixaBank to higher than anticipated credit losses in the context of tougher economic and operating conditions ahead. In our view, the asset quality of the consolidated entity continues to compare favorably with the average among its peers in most credit segments and its provisioning coverage level remains sound. Nevertheless, while we believe its asset quality metrics will continue to outperform the rest of the banking system, the increased credit risks from the acquisition reduce the gap between CaixaBank and its domestic peers. We also think that CaixaBank should be able to maintain its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio at slightly above 5% over the next 18 months despite the negative impact from the acquisition of Civica on its consolidated capital position. We therefore continue to view CaixaBank's capital and earnings as "moderate", as defined by our criteria. In our view, the deleveraging that we expect the bank to accomplish over the next couple of years and the substantial reduction of its gross exposure to riskier loans to real estate developers (to which we assign about 363% risk weighting under our RAC framework) by the end of 2013 should allow CaixaBank to progressively restore its capital ratios closer to former levels, despite persistently high pressure on the bank's organic capital generation. (CaixaBank's pro forma RAC ratio stood at 5.6% at the end of 2011.) In addition, the combined entity's earnings capacity, while still pressured by low business volumes and the high cost of funding in the short to medium term, will benefit from the substantial synergies that we believe CaixaBank has the capacity to extract and that will enhance, in our view, its operating profitability going forward. Our ratings on CaixaBank continue to reflect our view of the bank's "strong" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on the bank remains 'bbb', and the anchor is 'bbb-'. We consider CaixaBank to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, and the Spanish government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. That said, and based on our general bank criteria, our ratings on the bank do not include any uplift above the bank's SACP. . Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if CaixaBank's organic capital generation proves insufficient to progressively restore its capital ratios and if its solvency falls to a level that we would consider as weak, under our criteria. In this context, we believe that poor operating conditions in Spain will continue to restrict the bank's profitability to moderate levels over the coming 18 months. If the bank's loss absorption capacity declines more than anticipated on the back of rising pressure on its revenue, or if credit losses exceed the levels we currently factor into the ratings resulting in a decline of CaixaBank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to levels that we would not consider moderate under our criteria we could lower the ratings on CaixaBank. A downgrade would also be possible if the bank's asset quality deteriorated faster than we currently anticipate and at levels closer to the domestic banking sector average. We could revise the outlook to stable if CaixaBank proves able to preserve its financial profile through the downturn and if domestic economic and industry banking conditions in Spain improve. The negative outlook on la Caixa mirrors that on CaixaBank. Any negative action on CaixaBank's ratings would trigger a similar action on la Caixa. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb Anchor bbb- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From CaixaBank S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+/Watch Neg Preferred Stock BB BB+/Watch Neg Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Subordinated BB- BB+/Watch Neg Commercial Paper B A-3/Watch Neg Caixa Preference Ltd. Preferred Stock* BB BB+/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by CaixaBank S.A. Withdrawal To To From Banca Civica S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating NR BBB/Negative/A-2 BB/Watch Pos/B