Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2'
short-term rating to New Orleans-based utility holding company Entergy Corp.'s
$500 million 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition, we assigned
an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to Entergy Corp. Entergy will use
the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and other general
corporate purposes. The program will be backed by a $3.5 billion syndicated
committed credit facility that will mature in October 2017.
The corporate credit rating on Entergy is 'BBB' and the outlook is stable.
