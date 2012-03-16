(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - The mounting international confrontations over Iran's nuclear program are raising risks for the U.S. airline industry, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report titled "How A Middle East Confrontation Could Hurt U.S. Airlines," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. Higher fuel prices and possible terrorism are two serious threats that could arise if the Middle East situation evolves into a full-blown crisis. The severity of the financial impact on airlines could vary enormously, depending on the particular events. "Fortunately, most of the airlines enter this situation with adequate liquidity, and all carry stable long-term rating outlooks," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Philip Baggaley. "Still, the potential for losses, draining cash, is significant." The risk of a spike in jet fuel prices is the most serious. Iran's threat to try to close the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of military action in the region may already be pushing oil prices upward. Purchasing fuel is the largest single expense--typically 30%-40% of total operating costs--for each of the five largest U.S. airlines. "We believe that the airlines' liquidity and their overall financial profiles should enable them to withstand a brief spike in jet fuel prices, similar to what occurred in 2008 but without a subsequent severe recession," Mr. Baggaley said. Over the past two years, airlines have mitigated the effect of rising fuel prices in three main ways: raising fares, reducing flights, and hedging. However, raising fares requires the right conditions, and doing so too sharply or quickly can drive away traffic. Thus, airlines hedge their jet fuel needs to buy time when oil prices increase. "We would likely change our outlooks, or possibly our ratings, on some airlines if we believed that the slowing or halting of the U.S. economic recovery would limit their ability to offset the higher fuel prices by raising fares," Mr. Baggaley continued. In that case, higher fuel prices would drain cash, weakening credit quality. Therefore, a prolonged significant increase in fuel prices, which could coincide with another recession, could prompt more widespread downgrades. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)