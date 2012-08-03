Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the
class IA notes issued by Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-7, a synthetic
corporate investment-grade CDO (see list).
The downgrade follows a number of credit events of underlying reference
entities, which have caused the notes to incur principal losses.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria: Structured Finance: CDOs: Revised Methodologies And
Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009
-- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions,
published June 3, 2009
RATING LOWERED
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-7
Rating
Class To From
IA D (sf) CCC- (sf)
OTHER RATING OUTSTANDING
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-7
Rating
IIA D (sf)