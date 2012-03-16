March 16 - Global structured finance (SF) rating activity remained negative in 2011, as the number of downgrades outnumbered upgrades by an 11 to 1 margin, according to Fitch Ratings' new study of the migration of global SF ratings. Approximately 33% of SF securities were downgraded last year - a share that is nearly even with 2010 - while 3% were upgraded. The impairment (default and near-default) rate across global SF securities declined to 8.4% in 2011 from the 13.5% seen in 2010. The investment-grade impairment rate declined to 0.7% in 2011, from 2.1% the prior year. There were no 'AAA' impairments reported in the ABS, CMBS and structured credit sectors during the year. The RMBS 'AAA' impairment rate was 0.6% in 2011. Fitch's new study provides data and analysis on the performance of Fitch's global SF ratings in 2011 and over the long term, covering the period 1990-2011. The report provides summary statistics on the year's key rating transition and impairment trends. 'Fitch Ratings Global Structured Finance 2011 Transition and Default Study' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Market Focus >> Credit Market Research >> Research Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Ratings Global Structured Finance 2011 Transition and Default Study